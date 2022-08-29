Taylor Entered Her Insomnia Era With A New Album Announcement

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards ended in the best way. When Taylor Swift went up to accept her Video of the Year award for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” she used the opportunity to announce her 10th studio album is coming. Although she didn’t reveal the name of her project at that moment, she said more info would be revealed at midnight. Well, it turns out that was an easter egg because, when midnight arrived, Swift announced her next album is called Midnights.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift said in a statement on her website. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

The singer also revealed several exciting details about the Midnights album, and you can check them all out below.

Midnights Release Date

Swift’s 10th studio album will drop this fall. “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” the singer said in her statement.

Midnights Tracklist

The tracklist for Midnights hasn’t been released just yet, but Swift revealed the album will have 13 songs total. Of course, 13 is Swift’s lucky number.

Midnights Pre-Order Info

Midnights is available to pre-order now. Fans can purchase it as a CD ($12.99), cassette ($17.99), digital album ($11.99), and vinyl record ($29.99).

Midnights Physical Album Details

According to Swift’s website, her physical Midnights CD will have a unique artwork and will come with a 24-page lyric booklet featuring “never-before-seen photos.” The disc itself will be a “unique moonstone blue marbled color.”

Midnights Vinyl Details

As for the vinyl version of Midnights, it will come with a collectible album sleeve. According to the sales description, each side will feature “a different full-size photo” of Swift, a full-size gatefold photo, and an 8-page lyric booklet with “never-before-seen photos.” The vinyl disc will also be a moonstone blue marbled color.

Swifties, get out your cardigan sweaters because Taylor is about to dominate another fall season.