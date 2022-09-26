Taylor's Latest Midnights Tracklist Reveal Includes A Major Question
It’s giving ???? vibes.
Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights arrives next month on Oct. 21, but Swift has been doing a good job of drumming up anticipation for the album. First, she announced the album at the VMAs on Aug. 28. More recently, she’s launched a TikTok series, Midnights Mayhem With Me, where the Grammy-winning singer reveals one song from the 13-song tracklist every few days using a bingo machine and numbered balls.
Swift has yet to release a single (or even a snippet, for that matter) in the lead-up to the album’s release, so fans are left to piece together the album’s sound from her few statements and her mysterious TikToks.
“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift in a statement about the LP when announcing the album. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”
Here’s everything Swift has revealed about the Midnights tracklist. Check back for updates.
Choosing TikTok as a platform for teasing a time-themed album was a smart choice for Swift. It also makes sense, considering how many people are counting down the days, hours, and seconds until Midnights’ release.