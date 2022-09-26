Taylor's Latest Midnights Tracklist Reveal Includes A Major Question

Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights arrives next month on Oct. 21, but Swift has been doing a good job of drumming up anticipation for the album. First, she announced the album at the VMAs on Aug. 28. More recently, she’s launched a TikTok series, Midnights Mayhem With Me, where the Grammy-winning singer reveals one song from the 13-song tracklist every few days using a bingo machine and numbered balls.

Swift has yet to release a single (or even a snippet, for that matter) in the lead-up to the album’s release, so fans are left to piece together the album’s sound from her few statements and her mysterious TikToks.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams,” Swift in a statement about the LP when announcing the album. “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.”

Here’s everything Swift has revealed about the Midnights tracklist. Check back for updates.

1. TBA

2. TBA

3. TBA

4. TBA

5. TBA

6. TBA

7. “Question...?” Taylor answered fans’ questions about the Midnights tracklist — specifically, track seven — with another “Question...?” of her own.

8. “Vigilante Sh*t” Taylor is no stranger to cursing in her lyrics, but “Vigilante Sh*t” marks the first time she includes a swear word in a song title. Judging by the name, maybe it’s a spiritual successor to “Look What You Made Me Do”?

9. TBA

10. TBA

11. TBA

12. TBA

13. “Mastermind” The first song Swift revealed was the last on the album’s tracklist, titled “Mastermind.” Like her album 1989, the Midnights tracklist contains Swift’s lucky number of songs: 13.

Choosing TikTok as a platform for teasing a time-themed album was a smart choice for Swift. It also makes sense, considering how many people are counting down the days, hours, and seconds until Midnights’ release.