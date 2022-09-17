Taylor's Midnights Vinyl Covers Are Basically 1 Big Puzzle For Swifties

Start the countdown to the drop of Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, on Oct. 21 because the clock is ticking, literally. The singer shared a sneak peak of the design for the vinyl cover that is a secret puzzle for fans. The catch is there are four different styles of cover art for the album, and to piece together the puzzle, you’ll need all four albums. Take my money because once you have all four, simply turn it over to the back cover, and it makes a clock face. How genius is that?

In a Sept. 16 Instagram video, Swift shared the exciting news with her followers. “I’ve been wanting to show you this for a while,” she said. “So, we have four different covers for the Midnights album, and if you turn them over, there is obviously a back cover to each one of them. They’re each different.” Then she reveals the complete puzzle. “If you put all the back covers together, she’s a clock. It’s a clock. It makes a clock. It can help you tell time.”

You can tell her excitement is real. Tay Tay shows that the album covers double as stylish wall art when it’s hung up on the wall. “Oh my god, it looks so amazing,” Swift said as she admired her own albums on a wall.

Swift described Midnights as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” Real ones know that 13 is Swift’s lucky number. The track list isn’t out yet, but the album is divided in half, six tracks for Side A and seven tracks on Side B.

She wrote in an Aug. 29 Instagram post that the songs are “for all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves.” I know what I’ll be listening to on a sleepless night.