Taylor Swift surprised everyone by showing up on the MTV Video Music Awards black carpet. Not only was this her first appearance at a major awards show in literally years, but she did not come to play. Swift’s decadent Oscar de la Renta look was champagne problems to the max. She was literally dripping in crystals and strutted in looking like the dictionary definition of a million bucks. Of course, Swift wore a classic red lip and a black winged liner to complete the look.

Swift's flapper look was super daring for her return to the red carpet and the VMAs. The mini dress included crystals sewn to the bodice, a halter neck choker made out of gems, and so many draped crystals that she gave a whole new meaning to “dripping in diamonds,” especially since her dress had a nude illusion beneath all the sparkles. The different sizes of stones used also made each individual gem pop even more. The artistry is intense and you just can’t look away. I also can’t help but wonder how heavy that dress must have been with all those stones on it — walking the black carpet as briefly as she did must have been quite the workout for Swift.

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

We also have to hear it for the back of the dress. This Oscar Del La Renta number was backless and featured a few ropes of braided crystals draped over Swift’s back for a dainty, almost romantic touch. Since her hair was styled in a sleek bun, you really got to enjoy all of this dress’ small details including the crystals draped over her arms as well. But the silver didn’t stop at the hemline of her gowl. Swift also wore silver, strappy heels decorated with fringe details and a pair of sparkling, dangling earrings. From top to bottom, this look is perfection.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Naturally, Swift went with her go-to blood-red lip, but the rest of her makeup was more of a departure for her. Since the drop of Folklore, Swift has kept her beauty looks clean and very no-makeup-makeup. However, for the 2022 VMAs, she went full Euphoria. Swift wore a super sharp black wing on her upper lid and then totally channeled Maddy with a shimmering, floating eyeliner just below her eyebrows. It was glitzy, it was glamorous, and I’ll undoubtedly remember this look for the rest of my life all too well.