Since the inception of her career, Taylor Swift has maintained a "good girl" image. She's a family gal, tends to dress modestly, and, until very recently, it would have been shocking to hear a curse word leave her mouth. It wasn't until the release of 2017's Reputation album that she started to show a more rebellious side with her lyrics and public political views. With the release of 2019's Lover, she again showed a devious side when she debuted a massive back tattoo on the cover for her single "You Need To Calm Down." Swifties found themselves in a debate about whether it was real or fake, and for those wondering: "Does Taylor Swift have tattoos?" here's the deal.

There's been a few T-Swift tattoo fake-outs through the years. For many of her past tours, Swift used to draw the number 13 on her hand before her concerts, but some of her drawings have been very tattoo-like. You see, 13 is her lucky number (and she was also born on the 13th) but apparently it's not symbolic enough to get it inked permanently. It turns out the 13 on her hand has always been washable, though it's reappeared time and time again.

Fred Duval/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Another reason many Swifties presumed the ink was fake? In an October 2012 interview with Taste of Country, Swift admitted she probably would never get a permanent tattoo.

"People are always asking, 'Would you get a tattoo?' And I just . . . I don't think I could ever commit," she said. "I don't think I could ever commit to something permanent.... I couldn't. If I was going to get something, it would be a 13, but I just... I don't want to get a tattoo," she concluded.

That being said, Swift is definitely no stranger to doodling on her skin with reckless abandon.

Kevin Mazur/TAS/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most recently, Swift had fans losing it when she dropped her 2019 single "You Need To Calm Down." When she first teased the track on July 13, the posted image showed the singer standing with her back to the camera rocking a massive tattoo of a flock of butterflies sprawled across the entirety of her back. Fans weren't quite sure at first whether it was the work of Photoshop or if Tay had gone under the tattoo gun.

In the official music video for the song, Swifties got another look at the tattoo.

Ultimately, the tattoo wound up being fake. Swift's (temporary) butterfly tat was the perfect symbol of her growth as an artist as she released her Lover album, but it disappeared from her back in future photos.

As of 2020, Swift still doesn't have any tattoos, but who knows what the the future holds. Swift reinvents herself with each album she releases, so don't go ruling out the possibility just yet.