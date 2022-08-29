OMG, Taylor Announced Her New Album's Release Date At The VMAs

Well, now I know why Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Swift won Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” during the final few moments of the awards show, and she used her acceptance speech to make a major announcement. Swifties, mark your calendars, because Swift said her next album is dropping on October 21.

Even better, she ended her speech by teasing more information to come at midnight on Aug. 29. Now that’s one heck of a way to end an awards show.

True to her word, Taylor’s website is currently running a clock with a caption that reads, “Meet me at midnight.”

The VMAs turned out to be a major night for Taylor outside of, you know, dropping a huge announcement. MTV couldn’t help but cut to her throughout the show for reactions, including a moment in which she encouraged the audience behind her to stand up during one of Nicki Minaj’s acceptance speeches.

Swift also took home the award for Best Longform Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

More to come...