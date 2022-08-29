BLACKPINK’s Lisa Just Made History At The VMAs

BLACKPINK’s Lisa scored a major victory at the 2022 VMAs by taking home the Best K-Pop award for her debut solo single “Lalisa,” which she dropped last September. According to Rolling Stone, the win made Lisa the first solo female K-pop star and Korean soloist overall to win a VMA. Of course, fans (and her fellow bandmates!) couldn’t be prouder of her for making history.

The Best K-Pop category was filled with big releases: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” by BTS, “LOCO” by Itzy, “Lalisa” by Lisa, “HOT” by SEVENTEEN, “MANIAC” by Stray Kids, and “The Feels” by TWICE. In the end, Lisa came out on top with her first single, “Lalisa.”

Purple Hearts star Sofia Carson presented Lisa with the award live at the VMAs, which took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 the Prudential Center in New Jersey. Lisa was so happy to receive the honor, and while making her way up to the stage, her bandmates Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé quickly congratulated her on her win. “I want to thank MTV for this wonderful honor,” Lisa said while accepting her award.

She then thanked her collaborators on her Lalisa single album, as well as her fans for helping her achieve her dreams. “BLINKs, I mean, you’re like the most important ones. Thank you so much for making this happen. I love you,” she said. Lisa then finished her speech by giving a shout-out to her fellow BLACKPINK members.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Lisa’s first solo single “Lalisa” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart following its release last fall. It was featured on Lisa’s single album of the same name, which also included her b-side track “Money.” The release made Lisa the third BLACKPINK member to go solo. Jennie was the first to make her solo debut in November 2018 with “SOLO.” Next was Rosé, who released her single album, R, in March 2021, along with her singles “On The Ground” and “Gone.”

The 2022 VMAs was definitely a big night for BLACKPINK. Besides Lisa’s Best K-Pop win, the group also took home the award for Best Metaverse Performance and they performed their latest single “Pink Venom” on the VMAs stage. Congrats, girls!