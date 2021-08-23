TWICE Is Dropping An All-English Single, So Here's What ONCE Should Know

Just two months after TWICE dropped their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, featuring their hit track “Alcohol-Free,” the group announced on Sunday, Aug, 23, they already have plans to release more music. They said their next single is called “The Feels” and it’ll arrive this fall. Here’s what you need to know about TWICE's first English single "The Feels” before it comes out.

Although TWICE has released English versions of several of their tracks over the years, like “I CAN’T STOP ME” and “MORE & MORE,” “The Feels” will be their first go at dropping an original all-English single. After hearing the announcement, TWICE’s fans, called ONCE, expressed their excitement about the upcoming track on Twitter. “Can’t believe that y’all will release ur first english single i’m so proud of u,” one fan wrote. “I can’t wait for their english single its going to be a bop!!!” another tweeted.

Fans love how the girls are always trying new things every comeback. Since every song in TWICE’s discography has been a hit, they’re already predicting “The Feels” will be huge, too. The track has an official release date, so if you can’t wait for TWICE’s next comeback, read all the details about “The Feels” below.

TWICE’s “The Feels” Release Date

“The Feels” will be here before you know it. The song is slated to arrive on Friday, Oct. 1, at 12 a.m. ET, meaning it’s just five weeks away. Fans have dubbed October “TWICETOBER” because they expect the group to take over the entire month with their new song.

TWICE’s “The Feels” Lyrics

Fans heard a snippet of the track’s lyrics during an Aug. 23 music video teaser. "Boy, boy, boy, you know, I know you got the feels/ Boy, boy, boy, you know, I'm so curious,” the group sings in the video.

TWICE’s “The Feels” Teasers

The Aug. 23 video teaser for “The Feels” showed the girls singing and dancing in a dressing room. They wore plaid coats and dresses that reminded fans of the 1995 movie Clueless. The video is only 11 seconds long, but it’s got ONCE so hyped for the group’s comeback.

ONCE, get ready for TWICE’s biggest comeback yet!