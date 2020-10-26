On Oct. 26, TWICE made their latest comeback with their second studio album Eyes Wide Open, and the lead single off the release will have your eyes and ears, well, wide open. TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me" lyrics in English reveal the song is all about when you just can't help rushing toward something even though you know you shouldn't.
The new record marks TWICE's third release of 2020, following their Korean EP MORE & MORE in June and their Japanese compilation album #TWICE3 in September. Ahead of dropping their project, the group teased the new album with concept photos, video teasers, and social media posts. Fans were blown away by the members' visuals, which showed the girls rocking a variety of looks, like matching black dresses, black and yellow outfits, and grey blazers.
The album includes 13 tracks, including the lead single, "I Can't Stop Me," which sees the girls taking on a retro concept. Its upbeat sound will remind you of '80s pop music. Its music video is just as bright and energetic, and you can watch it below.
Knowing the song's lyrics will only make you love it even more. In "I Can't Stop Me," TWICE talks about having an internal conflict, and in their heart, they know they shouldn't go through with something, but they just can't help but do it anyway. "I fall deeper into darkness (No, no, no way)/ It is so thrilling, wanna close my eyes (Hey)/ I just can't go back anymore/ Out of control," TWICE sings.
The track is TWICE's catchiest one yet. Check out the lyrics below.
INTRO
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
VERSE 1
The alarm goes off, ring, ring-a-ling
Whenever our eyes meet
I notice but I just spin around
Yet I keep getting closer, I know it's too late
PRE-CHORUS
In my heart I already know
Sooner or later I'll step over the line
I'm warning myself, you shouldn't be doing this
Every minute, every second, my heart goes ahead of me
Out of control
CHORUS
I'm surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight
As it shines on me, I'm swept into the darkness
I see the end, I know it's not right
I can’t stop me, can't stop me
No, woah, woah
Right in front of me, this red, red, red line
Across from each other, you and I exchange glances
Wanna feel the thrilling highlight
I can't stop me, can't stop me
No, woah, woah
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I can't stop me, can't stop me
VERSE 2
Keep your eyes closed (Yah, yah)
Just this once, no rules (Ah, ah)
Pretend you don't know, lights off tonight
I can't help it, losing myself (Yeah, yeah)
PRE-CHORUS
Now turning back is impossible
I fall deeper into darkness (No, no, no way)
It is so thrilling, wanna close my eyes (Hey)
I just can't go back anymore
Out of control (Ooh, yeah)
CHORUS
I'm surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight
As it shines on me, I'm swept into the darkness (Ooh, ooh, ooh)
I see the end, I know it's not right
I can’t stop me, can't stop me
No, woah, woah
Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (Red line)
Across from each other, you and I exchange glances
Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (I can't stop me, yeah)
I can't stop me, can't stop me
No, woah, woah
VERSE 3
Risky, risky, wiggy crisis
This is an emergency
Help me, help me, somebody stop me
'Cause I know I can't stop me
I already know the answer
But I still keep going
I don't wanna do this
There must be another me inside me
BRIDGE
I want, but (Ah, ah)
Can't do what I want (Ooh, ooh)
Guilty, I don't want it
I can't stop me, can't stop me, can't stop me (Oh)
CHORUS
I'm surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight (Oh, oh)
As it shines on me, I'm swept into the darkness (Oh, oh, oh)
I see the end, I know it's not right (Oh, oh, oh)
I can’t stop me, can't stop me
No, woah, woah
Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (No-oh)
Across from each other, you and I exchange glances (No-oh)
Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)
I can't stop me, can't stop me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
No, woah, woah
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ah, ah)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ooh, ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
I can't stop me, can't stop me
OUTRO
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh
If you loved "I Can't Stop Me," check out the other songs off TWICE's Eyes Wide Open below.