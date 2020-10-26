On Oct. 26, TWICE made their latest comeback with their second studio album Eyes Wide Open, and the lead single off the release will have your eyes and ears, well, wide open. TWICE's "I Can't Stop Me" lyrics in English reveal the song is all about when you just can't help rushing toward something even though you know you shouldn't.

The new record marks TWICE's third release of 2020, following their Korean EP MORE & MORE in June and their Japanese compilation album #TWICE3 in September. Ahead of dropping their project, the group teased the new album with concept photos, video teasers, and social media posts. Fans were blown away by the members' visuals, which showed the girls rocking a variety of looks, like matching black dresses, black and yellow outfits, and grey blazers.

The album includes 13 tracks, including the lead single, "I Can't Stop Me," which sees the girls taking on a retro concept. Its upbeat sound will remind you of '80s pop music. Its music video is just as bright and energetic, and you can watch it below.

Knowing the song's lyrics will only make you love it even more. In "I Can't Stop Me," TWICE talks about having an internal conflict, and in their heart, they know they shouldn't go through with something, but they just can't help but do it anyway. "I fall deeper into darkness (No, no, no way)/ It is so thrilling, wanna close my eyes (Hey)/ I just can't go back anymore/ Out of control," TWICE sings.

The track is TWICE's catchiest one yet. Check out the lyrics below.

INTRO

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

VERSE 1

The alarm goes off, ring, ring-a-ling

Whenever our eyes meet

I notice but I just spin around

Yet I keep getting closer, I know it's too late

PRE-CHORUS

In my heart I already know

Sooner or later I'll step over the line

I'm warning myself, you shouldn't be doing this

Every minute, every second, my heart goes ahead of me

Out of control

CHORUS

I'm surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight

As it shines on me, I'm swept into the darkness

I see the end, I know it's not right

I can’t stop me, can't stop me

No, woah, woah

Right in front of me, this red, red, red line

Across from each other, you and I exchange glances

Wanna feel the thrilling highlight

I can't stop me, can't stop me

No, woah, woah

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I can't stop me, can't stop me

VERSE 2

Keep your eyes closed (Yah, yah)

Just this once, no rules (Ah, ah)

Pretend you don't know, lights off tonight

I can't help it, losing myself (Yeah, yeah)

PRE-CHORUS

Now turning back is impossible

I fall deeper into darkness (No, no, no way)

It is so thrilling, wanna close my eyes (Hey)

I just can't go back anymore

Out of control (Ooh, yeah)

CHORUS

I'm surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight

As it shines on me, I'm swept into the darkness (Ooh, ooh, ooh)

I see the end, I know it's not right

I can’t stop me, can't stop me

No, woah, woah

Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (Red line)

Across from each other, you and I exchange glances

Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (I can't stop me, yeah)

I can't stop me, can't stop me

No, woah, woah

VERSE 3

Risky, risky, wiggy crisis

This is an emergency

Help me, help me, somebody stop me

'Cause I know I can't stop me

I already know the answer

But I still keep going

I don't wanna do this

There must be another me inside me

BRIDGE

I want, but (Ah, ah)

Can't do what I want (Ooh, ooh)

Guilty, I don't want it

I can't stop me, can't stop me, can't stop me (Oh)

CHORUS

I'm surrounded by that spot, spot, spotlight (Oh, oh)

As it shines on me, I'm swept into the darkness (Oh, oh, oh)

I see the end, I know it's not right (Oh, oh, oh)

I can’t stop me, can't stop me

No, woah, woah

Right in front of me, this red, red, red line (No-oh)

Across from each other, you and I exchange glances (No-oh)

Wanna feel the thrilling highlight (Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh)

I can't stop me, can't stop me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

No, woah, woah

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ah, ah)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh (Ooh, ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

I can't stop me, can't stop me

OUTRO

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh, ooh-ooh

If you loved "I Can't Stop Me," check out the other songs off TWICE's Eyes Wide Open below.