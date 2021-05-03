TWICE's New Album Comes With So Many Goodies, So Here's How To Pre-Order

ONCE, you're going to love this news: JYP Entertainment just shared a major update about TWICE's comeback. On Sunday, May 2, the agency posted an image with important info about the group's upcoming album, including its release date, pre-order date, and — most exciting of all — its title! To be part of the fun, here are all of TWICE's Taste Of Love album details you need to know.

Ahead of the official announcement, STARNEWS reported on April 19 that TWICE was filming a music video on Jeju Island in preparation for their rumored June comeback. Shortly afterward, a source from JYP confirmed the news was true, and said a detailed schedule would be released later. Ever since then, ONCE have been waiting excitedly for any more details about the girls' comeback.

Finally, on May 2, JYP revealed TWICE will drop their 10th mini-album, Taste Of Love, this June. The group's previous comeback was in October 2020 with their full-length album Eyes Wide Open, featuring the hit single "I Can't Stop Me." You can imagine how happy fans were to hear TWICE was finally dropping more music after all this time. Since it will be here soon, here are all of TWICE's Taste Of Love album details you should keep in mind.

When will TWICE’s Taste Of Love come out?

JYP posted two release dates along with the album announcement: Wednesday, June 9, and Friday, June 11. Some fans speculated one date is for the actual record, while the other is for TWICE's new music video. Others thought there could be Korean and English versions of the album or a digital album followed by a physical release. There was also a group of fans who predicted there could be two title tracks. As it turns out, June 9 is when TWICE’s title track and music video will drop, while June 11 is when the full album will arrive.

What’s songs are on the tracklist?

So far, JYP hasn't shared a tracklist for the group's next record.

What does the cover art look like?

There are three different physical versions of TWICE’s Taste of Love album. The TASTE version features the title of the album in blue font against a white background, the IN LOVE version has the title in pink font against a pink aground, and the FALLEN version has the title in white font against a blue background.

JYP unveiled the official cover art on May 2 along with a few teaser photos. One picture showed two cocktails in front of a vase of flowers placed on a table, while another had outdoor tables filled with fruits and cocktails. They hinted TWICE's upcoming single will be an upbeat track perfect for summer.

How to Pre-Order TWICE's Taste Of Love

ONCE can pre-save the digital version of the album through streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Meanwhile, those looking to get the physical copy can pre-order the record through Target and Barnes and Noble.

Fans will get the following goodies with the physical album: 80-page photobook, cover (lenticular photocard + tasting card), photocards (random 5 of 45), lenticular photocard (random 1 of 9), tasting card (random 1 of 9), coaster (random 1 of 9), and photocard set (unique to each ver.). Those who purchase through Target will get an additional bookmark (random 1 of 9). See more information about how to pre-order Taste of Love below.

Keep checking TWICE's social media, ONCE, because more details about Taste Of Love will come shortly!