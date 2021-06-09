The Meaning Behind TWICE's New Song Will Make You Fall Deeper In Love With Them

New music from TWICE is here! The K-Pop girl group is starting summer right with an upbeat anthem that will have you dancing all summer long. The beat is enough to get the party started, but what do TWICE's "Alcohol-Free" lyrics mean in English? Here’s the tea.

The title of “Alcohol Free” may seem like an anti-party anthem, but it’s anything but. The coinciding music video is all about having a blast in a tropical destination. The visual, which arrived on June 9, shows the TWICE ladies living their best life in a palm tree-filled oasis. Between sipping colorful cocktails (or mocktails) and flaunting their best dance moves, the gals sing about being high on life and love.

The same day the song and video were released, TWICE hit the stage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Much like the video, they brought lots of color and high energy to the show’s stage. Oh, and the band also wants fans at home to dance along with them. To promote the song, the group launched a dance challenge on TikTok using the hashtag #AlcoholFree. "Alcohol-Free is out! Let's listen together and do the challenge together," TWICE captioned their video in Korean. "Come and join to dance with us."

With their new song, TWICE are giving a new meaning to the phrase “drunk in love,” and ONCE can catch every lyric below.

[Intro: JYP]

JYP!

[Verse 1: Nayeon, Mina]

When I am with you

Something magical happens

I keep smiling for no reason

Though there is nothing going on

[Pre-Chorus: Chaeyoung, Jihyo, Jeongyeon, Momo]

A spell is cast upon me

I could stay up all night without feeling sleepy

All other thoughts go away

And my heart beats louder

Suddenly love feels so easy

So I fall deeper and deeper for you

That's what you do to me

[Chorus: Nayeon, Tzuyu]

I am alcohol-free but I get drunk (Drunk, drunk)

Though I did not drink at all (At all)

It happens whenever I'm with you (Whenever, whenever)

Because of the way you look at me

[Post-Chorus: Sana, Momo, Jihyo]

You are my champagne, my wine I drink with my eyes

My tequila, margarita

Mojito with lime

Sweet mimosa, piña colada

I'm drunk in you (I'm drunk in you)

I'm drunk in you (I'm drunk in you)

[Verse 2: Dahyun, Jihyo]

You are so special

Although not hard at all (Yeah)

You make the stars come out in broad daylight

With just one sip

[Pre-Chorus: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Tzuyu, Mina]

A spell is cast upon me

I could stay up all night without feeling sleepy

All other thoughts go away

And my heart beats louder

Suddenly love feels so easy

So I fall deeper and deeper for you

That's what you do to me

[Chorus: Sana, Jihyo]

I am alcohol-free but I get drunk (Drunk, drunk)

Though I did not drink at all (At all)

It happens whenever I'm with you (Whenever, whenever)

Because of the way you look at me

[Bridge: Dahyun, Chaeyoung]

Yo, alcohol percentage is completely 0.0%

But I get lost whenever I drink

It doesn't wear off even after sleep

But I actually quite like this feeling

Easy to the mouth and tummy

Like a drink made of honey

What's the name of this drink, anyway?

Makes the whole world bright and sunny

[Chorus: Nayeon, Tzuyu]

I am alcohol-free but I get drunk (Drunk, drunk)

Though I did not drink at all (At all)

It happens whenever I'm with you

Because of the way you look at me

[Post-Chorus: Sana, Momo, Mina]

You are my champagne, my wine I drink with my eyes

My tequila, margarita

Mojito with lime

Sweet mimosa, piña colada

I'm drunk in you (I'm drunk in you)

I'm drunk in you (I'm drunk in you)