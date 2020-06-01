ONCE have a new favorite song by TWICE and it's "More & More." Although the group just shared it on Monday, June 1, as part of their EP of the same name, fans are already saying it's TWICE's best release yet. Fans love the meaning behind TWICE's "More & More" lyrics, which could be why they resonate with the song so much.

This comeback is a huge deal for fans because the last time they heard new music from TWICE was in September 2019 for "Feel Special." You read that right: ONCE waited nine months for the girls to make their epic return. Since it's been so long, fans had a feeling they would make their highly-anticipated comeback sometime in 2020. They weren't sure when it would be exactly until TWICE announced the date during a virtual press conference for their YouTube Originals docuseries, TWICE: Seize The Light on April 28.

Fans were stoked to finally get some new music from TWICE and their concept films, photos, and video teasers only made them wish June 1 would come sooner. All that waiting was definitely worth it because "More & More" takes the group in an entirely new direction.

First, the music video is on a whole new level. Each shot is so visually appealing, taking place in an enchanted forest reminiscent out of something like Snow White (the members even take a bite out of an apple). The clip is a kaleidoscope of colors and really does a nice job of highlighting each member's moments where they shine, like Nayeon singing the intro and Momo leading the dance break.

Watch the music video below.

If fans loved the music video, wait until they read the song's lyrics. "More & More" is all about having confidence in yourself. With the girls singing about stealing someone's heart, the lyrics are super flirty.

Intro: Nayeon, Mina

You know I want it

I'm not gonna try to please you anymore

'Cause I deserve it (deserve it)

I won’t be worried if you dislike me for a moment

'Cause I know you (I know you)

Pre-Chorus: Tzuyu, Momo

Try to avoid my eyes (Hey)

Try to hide your feelings (Hey)

Try to run away from me (Ya)

No no

When you open your eyes again

When you think about me

You're gonna be mine again, yeah

(Yeah, Yeah)

Chorus

You're gonna say

More more more more more and more

Can't stop

More more more and more

So one more time

I wanna have

More more more more and more

Don't stop More more more and more

So one more time

(More)

Hook: Dahyun, Tzuyu, Mina, Momo, (All)

Can't stop

(More and more)

So one more time

Hate to stop

(More and more)

So one more time

Verse 2: Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung

Do you feel me?

Do you believe that you are the one for me

Only for me only for me

You don't have to say these cheezy things

'Cause you know me you know me

Pre-Chorus: Sana, Jihyo

Even if you keep covering your ears

Even if you push me away

Even if you wander far from me (far away) No no

When I call you again

When you hear my voice

You are gonna be mine again

Yeah one more time

Chorus

You're gonna say more more more more more and more

I can't stop More more more and more

So one more time

I wanna have more more more more more more and more

Don't stop more more more and more

(More)

Hook: Dahyun, Tzuyu, Mina, Momo, (All)

Can’t stop

(More and more)

So one more time

Don’t wanna stop

(More and more)

So one more time

Break

(More)

(More)

Bridge: Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Nayeon

I’m naturally selfish Sorry if you didn’t know

Let me first apologize 'cause I want you more more

Don’t need your opinion, gonna steal your heart

You will fall for me, you can’t say no no

I am a stray cat today for sure

I’m here to get you Just you wait

Don’t go too far Come to me again Come come

Yeah one more time

(More)

Chorus

Can't stop (You're gonna say)

More and more

So one more time (So one more time)

I hate to stop (More and more)

More and more

So one more time

(More)

They definitely succeeded in winning over ONCE's heart, as they can't stop replaying the song and its music video.