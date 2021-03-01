The time has finally come: BLACKPINK's Rosé is officially making her solo debut! The songstress gave fans a sneak peek at her upcoming record during the group's Jan. 31 virtual concert when she performed her unreleased track "Gone." Fans were hoping she'd drop the single on streaming platforms immediately after, but it seems Rosé had much bigger plans. On Monday, March 1, she announced her debut with a set of mysterious teaser posters, revealing the big day will arrive later this month. To make sure you don't miss a single update, here's everything you need to know about BLACKPINK's Rosé's solo debut.

Release Date

For years, fans have been waiting for Rosé to make her solo debut, so now that's it's actually happening, it feels surreal. Thankfully, BLINKs won't have to wait that much longer to hear her music because YG Entertainment announced fans are getting a special treat on Friday, March 12. However, it's unclear whether Rosé is only dropping a single, or if she's releasing an EP or a full-length album.

In June 2020, YG said they planned on sharing "multiple songs in an album format, rather than releasing a digital single," so it's likely it's an EP. Either way, fans are getting new music on March 12!

Album Title

To tease Rosé's big debut, the company shared two posters with "ROSÉ" in capital letters. BLINKs think her album will be named after her since BLACKPINK's past projects have used simpler titles, like THE ALBUM and THE SHOW. On top of that, a lot of artists make their debut records self-titled because they serve as an introduction to them to listeners, so maybe Rosé wants to do the same.

Tracklist

It's likely "Gone" will be on Rosé's album tracklist because she has yet to officially drop the song. She performed it at BLACKPINK's Jan. 31 virtual concert and fans were emotional over its heartbreaking lyrics that go, "All my love is gone/Now you're dead and gone."

As for the other tracks, Rosé's teaser posters may offer a hint at two of the album's song titles. In the background, you can see the phrases, "No Way Out" and "You Are Now."

Music Videos

There have been no music videos yet, but odds are there will be a "Gone" MV coming soon. YG dropped several visuals for the track on YouTube ahead of BLACKPINK's THE SHOW. Since they could have been solely for the concert or an actual MV, fans will just have to wait for more teasers to find out if a MV is really coming and which single it will be for.

Rosé's solo debut will be here before fans know it!