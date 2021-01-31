It officially happened, BLINKs: Rosé made her highly-anticipated solo debut at BLACKPINK's virtual concert, aptly named The Show, on Sunday, Jan. 31. Fans have been waiting for what seemed like forever to hear her solo music, so they're in disbelief the day has finally arrived. They celebrated by trending hashtags and tweeting Rosé congratulations on her huge milestone. They're never going to get over it because BLACKPINK's Rosé's "Gone" lyrics are so emotional, and her performance was just as amazing.

Rosé teased her debut single in BLACKPINK's 2020 Netflix documentary Light Up The Sky. At one point during the film, the singer revealed she was once nervous about getting vulnerable and writing something on her own, but she eventually worked up the courage to do so.

On Jan. 25, YG Entertainment dropped a preview of Rosé's solo song. The clip showed her experiencing a difficult breakup, as she curled up on her bathroom floor, threw her ex's belongings across the room, and sat alone at a table. "All my love is gone/ All my love is gone/ Now you're dead and gone," Rosé sang in the video.

Fans could tell the song was going to be dramatic and emotional, and they were right. Rosé captured the audience during BLACKPINK's Jan. 31 virtual concert on a dimly lit stage with the spotlight solely on the singer. Rosé donned a beige tulle dress as she belted the lyrics to "Gone," singing directly to a past lover that's moved on from their relationship: "I thought that you'd remember, but it seems that you forgot/ It’s hard for me to blame you when you already lost/ Oh, yeah/ I'm tired of always waiting."

In the mid-tempo breakup ballad, Rosé goes on to describe the pain she went through from experiencing unrequited love, singing, “Am I the story that's sad and true?/ I can feel the pain, can you?/ You had to be the one to let me down, to color me blue."

In the pre-chorus, Rosé reveals that she's now moved on after seeing her past lover with someone else: "Hate to see you with someone new/ I’ll put a curse on her and you/ Ain’t no looking back, now you're dead and gone/ My love is gone too!” Throughout the chorus, Rosé reiterates that her ex-lover is now a past memory: "All my love is gone/Now you're dead and gone." Fans can read the full lyrics to the solo debut on Genius.

Rosé's debut of "Gone" undoubtedly won over the internet, with plenty of people praising the song on Twitter. The official release date of "Gone" hasn't been revealed yet, though, so fans will need to make sure to keep an eye out for more news from the singer.