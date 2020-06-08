Every time BLACKPINK releases new music, their fans do everything they can to promote it online. From sharing fancams and Spotify links, to trending hashtags on Twitter, BLINKS are unstoppable. Out of all their projects, fans have been anticipating the group's first full-length studio album the most. It's set to be released later this year, but because BLACKPINK's 2020 comeback details include a schedule much different than usual, fans should begin preparing now so they don't miss a single thing.

Fans haven't gotten new music from BLACKPINK since April 2019 when they made their comeback with Kill This Love, so fans can't wait for the group to make their return after all this time. A year-long break from releasing music may seem short in comparison to other artists, but for many K-Pop stars, it's it's actually quite long. Most K-Pop artists release two to three albums a year. So far, whenever BLACKPINK has made a comeback, they've released an EP, but fans have been craving a full-length album ever since they debuted in August 2016.

Their patience will be rewarded soon because YG Entertainment announced BLACKPINK will be releasing new music this summer. Unlike the group's previous comebacks, where fans got a new single, EP, and music video all at once, YG revealed BLACKPINK's upcoming schedule will come in three stages.

BLINKS, take notes because so much is happening these next few months. Here's everything you need to know about BLACKPINK's 2020 album release schedule.

STAGE 1: BLACKPINK's Promotional Single & Music Video

On Monday, May 19, YG announced BLACKPINK's album will have 10 songs and fans will get the first single very soon. "BLACKPINK's first beginning in 2020 will be releasing the pre-release title in June," the agency said. Despite rumors the single will arrive on June 12, YG hasn't confirmed the exact date yet.

It's definitely going to be a huge release. YG said Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo were practicing the song's choreo in order to film the song's music video. Since it's been weeks since YG's statement, it's likely the MV is already finished.

STAGE 2: BLACKPINK's Second Single

Not long after releasing their first promo single, BLACKPINK will give fans another snippet of their studio album. "The second plan is to release the second single in a special format in either July or August," YG said.

It's unclear what the agency means by "special format," but fans theorize it will either be a collaboration, sub-unit track, or an all-English song. Rumors of a BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande collab have been going around since August 2019, so that's a possibility.

YG added it "can't speak of details at this moment" because it's still early in the group's comeback schedule.

STAGE 3: BLACKPINK'S 2020 Album

Finally, after a summer of sneak peeks, fans will get BLACKPINK's first full-length album in September. Remember, it will have 10 songs total, which means BLINKs will get eight new songs at once following the release of the first two singles.

That's not all because after their comeback, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo have plans to release singles as well.

BLINKS waited over a year for new music, and now they're getting spoiled with everything at once, but because YG didn't announce exact dates for anything, a new song could come any day.