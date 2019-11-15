Will BLACKPINK Have A 2019 Comeback? Probably Not & Blinks Are Pissed

Right on the heels of BLACKPINK winning three awards at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, Nov. 10, some discouraging rumors have fans crashing from their celebratory high. Fans haven't gotten any new music from BLACKPINK since their last comeback in April 2019, but with eight months left in the year, they hoped there would be another BLACKPINK comeback in 2019. Now, rumors are swirling that a 2019 comeback isn't very likely, and BLINKs are not happy about it.

It all started on Nov. 14, when Business Post released an analysis of YG Entertainment's financial status (the label's financial difficulties have been well-documented in the press throughout 2019). According to a fan translation on Twitter, the new analysis stated, "YGE's deficit is expected to continue in 4Q. Investors are being told to be cautious in buying shares of YG Entertainment... The comeback of girl group BLACKPINK is likely to be delayed until next year." Elite Daily reached out to YG Entertainment for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Fans caught wind of the rumored delay and took to Twitter to voice their frustrations using the hashtag #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG. Many called out YG for stifling the band's potential for success by not allowing them to release new material. The hashtag began trending within a few hours of the announcement.

"Blackpink are only wasted in yg and they are worth a lot more than they have. so girls run away from there and go somewhere where you will be treated so much better and you will finally show what you really can, love u xx #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG," one fan wrote.

"When I die, I want YG Entertainment to lower me into my grave so they can let me down one last time. #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG," tweeted another BLINK.

"Blackpink are great artist that deserve better. Singers need to sing. #BLACKPINKLEAVEYG," wrote another disappointed fan.

BLINKS seemingly aren't the only ones frustrated over the lack of new BLACKPINK bops. Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo might be, too.

BLINKS began sharing moments when the members seemingly called out their label, like that time Jennie said she would perform more songs, if only she "had any."

The rumors of the group's potentially delayed comeback came within hours of BLACKPINK's recognition on TIME's "100 NEXT List," in which they were honored for reaching international success and breaking through language barriers with their music.

Fans were excited about the news, but critical of YG, who seemed to take credit for the honor in a now-deleted tweet. The label wrote, "We are honored to be the first #TIME100Next list. Thank you @TIME." It was quickly replaced with a new tweet giving BLACKPINK credit.

In September 2019, BLACKPINK revealed they were recording new music while at their Private Stage [Chapter 1] fan meet. So, even if there's no 2019 comeback, there's seemingly new music coming in the near future. On the bright side, 2019 is over in T-minus seven weeks.