I am currently freaking out right now because I've just heard the greatest rumor ever. Thankfully, because I write for a living, I get to share what I've learned with all of you. I'm talking about the rumor that Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK could be working on new music together. *Cue screams from Arianators and Blinks.* I know, that's how I reacted, too. Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK are two of my absolute favorite artists, so if the rumor turns out to be true, well, I'd probably cry of happiness. I mean, talk about an epic collaboration, amirite? There's not a single bad Ariana Grande or BLACKPINK song, so a track featuring both of them would probably be the bop of the year — scratch that — the bop of the century. I'm getting chills just thinking about it. So, will Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK collaborate on a song? Neither artist has confirmed anything, but fans think the two have hinted at a possible collaboration through social media.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, record producer Tommy Brown, who has worked with Grande on some of her biggest hits like "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings," posted a picture of himself and BLACKPINK in Seoul while enjoying some wine and dinner.

Since Brown is Grande's record producer, fans of both artists immediately took it as a hint that Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK could be working together on new music. According to Billboard, Tommy Brown has helped Ariana Grande connect with other artists, like Social House, who Grande recently collaborated with on her single "Boyfriend." With this in mind, no wonder why Arianators and Blinks became so excited over the picture of BLACKPINK and Tommy Brown together.

After Brown posted the picture on Instagram, Ariana Grande commented, "🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤," underneath the post. Scooter Braun, who is Ariana Grande's manager, also commented underneath the photo. He posted, "👀," which looks very suspicious if you ask me.

If the collaboration were to happen, it wouldn't be just out of the blue. According to Paper, ahead of Grande's Coachella performances on April 14 and 21, she replied to a fan on Twitter who asked her whether she knew of BLACKPINK and if she would try to meet up with them at Coachella since the group would be performing there, too.

"Yes, I do. I know imma try to see them second week," she replied, according to Paper.

Then, on April 22, Ariana Grande posted a picture of herself with Lisa, Rosé, and Jennie of BLACKPINK. Fans were very happy, to say the least.

And that's not all. On July 23, Grande also replied to a fan asking whether she would ever collaborate with the group.

She wrote, "Yes but i would probably pass out."

Did I read that correctly? Ariana Grande said that yes, she would collaborate with BLACKPINK! With Grande's record producer Tommy Brown posting a photo of himself with the group, the collaboration rumors are stronger than ever.

I'm crossing my fingers that Ariana Grande and BLACKPINK announce a collaboration soon!