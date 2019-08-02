After Ariana Grande released singles like "Thank U, Next," "7 Rings," and "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," which were all bops BTW, fans knew that the next single from her would be equally as amazing. Well, now that time has come because Ariana Grande has released yet another new song and, this time, it's a collaboration with Social House called "Boyfriend." With a title like that, fans have been wondering, is Ariana Grande's "Boyfriend" about an ex? Hmm, let's look at the lyrics and see, shall we?

Before I get to the lyrics, let me give you a bit of info about this new collab. Ariana Grande and Social House released their new single and its accompanying music video on Friday, August 2. Fans of both artists were so happy to see the two work together again. If you didn't know, pop duo Social House — comprised of Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson — opened up for Ariana Grande on her Sweetener Tour. They've also helped produce some of Grande's biggest tracks, like "7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," and "Monopoly." Since Ariana Grande and Social House have already teamed up behind-the-scenes with producing, it only made sense that the two came together for an official collaboration.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

As I said, the song's title has everybody talking about who the song could possibly be about. Grande has previously name-dropped her exes Pete Davidson, Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and Mac Miller in songs, so naturally, fans thought "Boyfriend" could be about one of those exes. Since Grande didn't drop any names this time, it's hard to say.

In the first verse of "Boyfriend," Grande sings about the beginning stages of a crush. Take a look:

I don't wanna be too much/ But I don't wanna miss your touch/ And you don't seem to give a f*ck/ I don't wanna keep you waiting/ But I do just what I have to do/ And I might not be the one for you/ But you ain't about to have no boo

Then here's the pre-chorus:

'Cause I know we be so complicated/ But we be so smitten, it's crazy/ I can't have what I want, but neither can you

And the chorus:

You ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)/ And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)/ But you don't want me to see nobody else/ And I don't want you to see nobody/ But you ain't my boyfriend (Boyfriend)/ And I ain't your girlfriend (Girlfriend)/ But you don't want me to touch nobody else/ Baby, we ain't gotta tell nobody

Hmmm, Grande sings "You ain't my boyfriend," and "I ain't your girlfriend," so what could that mean? It's possible that when writing this song, Grande was thinking about not wanting to see one of her exes with someone else because she's still crushing on them (like Pete Davidson's relationship with Kate Beckinsale?). But the lyrics are pretty vague, so it could also mean that she's crushing on someone new.

But there's a third option: maybe "Boyfriend" isn't about anyone in particular at all. Yup. Grande could have totally been talking about the feeling of liking someone, which everyone can relate to, TBH. I'm placing my bets that it's the third option, since Grande has been known to drop hints when it comes to songs about her exes (see "Thank U, Next"), or even name songs after them (see "Pete Davidson").

But I don't know. I guess I'll let you decide. Listen to "Boyfriend" below and let me know what you think.