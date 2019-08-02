Excuse me while I repeatedly sing, "You ain't my boyfriend and I ain't your girlfriend," for the next week because Ariana Grande and Social House's new single "Boyfriend" is just too damn good. I admit, I was super hyped for the song because of Ariana Grande, but after hearing "Boyfriend," I can say that I've become a fan of Social House's, too. Fans who saw Ariana Grande live in concert may have already known about Social House since they opened up for the star on her Sweetener Tour, but to those who sadly couldn't snag tickets (like me), you're probably wondering, who is Social House? Good question. Social House has been really blowing up this past year, so I think it's about time you found out about them.

OK, first things first — Social House is made up of Michael “Mikey” Foster and Charles “Scootie” Anderson, two Pittsburgh natives who met through mutual friends back home. In an interview with the Zach Sang Show, Foster revealed, "We knew of each other and we even had a session [together], but didn't really know each other or didn't hang out."

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

That all changed when both Foster and Anderson moved to Los Angeles to pursue music careers. Although they made the move separately, a mutual friend of theirs connected them with record producer and songwriter Tommy Brown, and they began working together. After they realized how well they collaborated, Foster and Anderson decided to officially come together to form "Social House," named after the Wi-Fi network at the production house they lived in, according to The Prelude Press.

If you're wondering how the duo came to working with Ariana Grande, well, according to Billboard, Tommy Brown was the one who connected them together. In 2015, Foster and Anderson helped co-write and co-produce songs on Ariana Grande's 2015 Christmas & Chill EP.

Then in 2018, Social House signed to a joint venture with Scooter Braun's SB Projects and Interscope Records. As you probably know, Scooter Braun is Ariana Grande's manager, so that opened up more opportunities for Social House and Ariana Grande to work together.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

They eventually helped produce some of Grande's biggest hits, like "7 Rings," "Thank U, Next," and "Monopoly," as well as "Goodnight n Go." What? I know, I had no idea, either. Since the pair worked so well with Grande on these tracks, they came along with the star on her Sweetener Tour as an opening act.

Foster and Anderson are also the geniuses behind some of your other favorite songs, like “Dinero” by Jennifer Lopez, featuring DJ Khaled and Cardi B, which they co-wrote. They've also worked with other artists such as Chris Brown, Meghan Trainor, H.E.R., T.I., Lecrae, and NCT 127.

JenniferLopezVEVO on YouTube

Outside of writing and producing songs for other artists, Social House has released music of their own. In June 2018, they released their debut single "Magic in the Hamptons" featuring rapper Lil Yachty. Then, in September last year, they released their second single, "Higher."

That brings us to now. After joining Ariana Grande on her Sweetener Tour, Social House released "Boyfriend" with her. In case you haven't listened to it yet, you can watch the music video for "Boyfriend" below.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

So, there you have it! That's all you need to know about Social House. Here's hoping they work with Ariana Grande again soon, because as their collabs show, every time they do team up, they release absolute bops, amirite?