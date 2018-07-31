Jennifer Lopez Is The 2018 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award Winner & No One Deserves It More
There's some pretty amazing news going on in the music world, you guys. Iconic singer Jennifer Lopez, who has been a force to be reckoned with for nearly two decades, is being honored in an amazing way, and I am living for it. Our girl Jennifer Lopez is the 2018 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award Winner — oh, AND she's set to perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20. While there are plenty of talented and brilliant artists out there, Lopez is undoubtedly deserving of this award, and I'm beyond pumped to watch her crush her performance.
On July 31, MTV announced the news that Lopez will receive the award, as well as the news that her planned performance at this year's VMAs will be her first return to the VMAs stage since 2001. In their press release announcing Jennifer Lopez's award, MTV explained just how much of a mark Lopez has made on the entertainment industry. "With a legacy that spawns [sic] over two decades, Lopez is one of the most iconic and influential multi-hyphenates across music, film, television, fashion, business and philanthropy." Over the course of Lopez's career, she's successfully sold over 80 million records worldwide, 40 million albums, and dropped 16 top 10 hit songs, and three #1 albums.
So, you know, no big deal.
Lopez will be in good company as a receiver of this award: the list of Vanguard award recipients includes the awards' namesake, Michael Jackson, and other music icons like Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, and P!nk.
If you're looking for the TL;DR version of this story, here it is: Jennifer Lopez is a musical goddess and should be celebrated on the daily.
The VMAs will be airing live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV's global network of channels, so get your popcorn ready, y'all.
While Lopez is nominated for several categories, you can check out all of the other VMA nominees that are up for awards in some of the other major categories below:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Post Malone – Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records
Cardi B – Atlantic Records
Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records
Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records
Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records
BEST COLLABORATION
Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records
Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records
BEST POP
Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records
Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records
Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records
Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records
P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records
The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment
Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records
Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records
Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records
BEST LATIN
Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE
J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records
Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions
Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino
Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin
BEST DANCE
Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records
Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records
The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records
Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records
Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records
BEST ROCK
Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records
Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records
Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records
Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records
Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records
VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE
Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records
Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records
Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records
Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings
Whew, that is some steep competition! Good luck to all the artists who were nominated, and may the best musician win.
And a huge congratulations to Miss Lopez on the Vanguard Award. But don't be fooled by the awards that she's got, she's still Jenny from the block to us — and always will be.