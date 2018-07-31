Jennifer Lopez Is The 2018 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award Winner & No One Deserves It More

There's some pretty amazing news going on in the music world, you guys. Iconic singer Jennifer Lopez, who has been a force to be reckoned with for nearly two decades, is being honored in an amazing way, and I am living for it. Our girl Jennifer Lopez is the 2018 MTV VMAs Video Vanguard Award Winner — oh, AND she's set to perform at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20. While there are plenty of talented and brilliant artists out there, Lopez is undoubtedly deserving of this award, and I'm beyond pumped to watch her crush her performance.

On July 31, MTV announced the news that Lopez will receive the award, as well as the news that her planned performance at this year's VMAs will be her first return to the VMAs stage since 2001. In their press release announcing Jennifer Lopez's award, MTV explained just how much of a mark Lopez has made on the entertainment industry. "With a legacy that spawns [sic] over two decades, Lopez is one of the most iconic and influential multi-hyphenates across music, film, television, fashion, business and philanthropy." Over the course of Lopez's career, she's successfully sold over 80 million records worldwide, 40 million albums, and dropped 16 top 10 hit songs, and three #1 albums.

So, you know, no big deal.

Lopez will be in good company as a receiver of this award: the list of Vanguard award recipients includes the awards' namesake, Michael Jackson, and other music icons like Madonna, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Rihanna, and P!nk.

If you're looking for the TL;DR version of this story, here it is: Jennifer Lopez is a musical goddess and should be celebrated on the daily.

The VMAs will be airing live from Radio City Music Hall on Monday, August 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV's global network of channels, so get your popcorn ready, y'all.

While Lopez is nominated for several categories, you can check out all of the other VMA nominees that are up for awards in some of the other major categories below:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

Whew, that is some steep competition! Good luck to all the artists who were nominated, and may the best musician win.

And a huge congratulations to Miss Lopez on the Vanguard Award. But don't be fooled by the awards that she's got, she's still Jenny from the block to us — and always will be.