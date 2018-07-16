Sometimes when I'm sad at night, I think back to the glory days of TRL, Carson Daly, and Making The Video. It was the golden age of MTV. While times have forever changed the way we view, absorb, and celebrate music videos, for one glorious night each year it's just like old times. The MTV Video Music Awards is a classic party I look forward to every year, and the 2018 show is going to be epic. The 2018 MTV VMA nominations are finally here and leading the pack is my most main girl, Cardi B.

Say what you want, this (literal) mama is on fire. This year she welcomed her first baby, Kulture Kiari Cephus, announced her secret marriage to Offset, dropped her new fierce album, Invasion of Privacy, and surpassed Beyoncé and JAY-Z in award nominations. Not too shabby. As she once so confidently told iHeartMedia's Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club about motherhood and her rap career, "I'm a grown woman, I'm 25 years old, I'm a schmillionaire... I'm prepared for this."

Clearly.

Cardi B clocks in with 10 MTV VMA Award nominations including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Artist of the Year. (Told you, it's her year.) Right behind her are the Carters with eight nominations for their song "APES**T," and right behind them is Drake and Childish Gambino with seven nominations each. While Cardi B did not take home any moon men last year, she did perform her hit "Bodack Yellow" as part of the pre-show and totally crushed it.

MTV on YouTube

You can take a look at her competition and some of the other major categories and nominees in the list below, and be sure to tune in for the MTV VMAs on Monday, August 20, at 8 p.m. EST!

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello – Syco Music/Epic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Drake – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Post Malone – Republic Records

SONG OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – Warner Bros. Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “rockstar” – Republic Records

BEST NEW ARTIST

Bazzi – iamcosmic/Atlantic Records

Cardi B – Atlantic Records

Chloe x Halle – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records

Hayley Kiyoko – Atlantic Records

Lil Pump – Warner Bros. Records

Lil Uzi Vert – Atlantic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant to Be” – Warner Bros. Records

Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)” – Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings

N.E.R.D & Rihanna – “Lemon” – i am OTHER/Columbia Records

BEST POP

Ariana Grande – “No Tears Left to Cry” – Republic Records

Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug – “Havana” – Syco Music/Epic Records

Demi Lovato – “Sorry Not Sorry” – Island Records

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” – Atlantic Records

P!nk – “What About Us” – RCA Records

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood” – Island Records

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B ft. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi” – KSR/Atlantic Records

The Carters – “APES**T” – Roc Nation/Parkwood Entertainment

Drake – “God's Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

J. Cole – “ATM” – Dreamville/Roc Nation/Interscope Records

Migos ft. Drake – “Walk It Talk It” – Quality Control/Capitol Records

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li” – Young Money/Cash Money Records

BEST LATIN

Daddy Yankee – “Dura” – El Cartel Records/UMLE

J Balvin, Willy William – “Mi Gente” – UMLE/Republic Records

Jennifer Lopez ft. DJ Khaled & Cardi B – “Dinero” – Epic Records/Nuyorican Productions

Luis Fonsi, Demi Lovato – “Échame La Culpa” – UMLE/Republic/Island/Universal Music Latino

Maluma – “Felices los 4” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

Shakira ft. Maluma – “Chantaje” – Sony Music Entertainment US Latin

BEST DANCE

Avicii ft. Rita Ora – “Lonely Together” – Geffen Records

Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa – “One Kiss” – Columbia Records

The Chainsmokers – “Everybody Hates Me” – Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

David Guetta & Sia – “Flames” – Atlantic Records

Marshmello ft. Khalid – “Silence” – RCA Records/Ultra Records

Zedd & Liam Payne – “Get Low (Street Video)” – Interscope Records

BEST ROCK

Fall Out Boy – “Champion” – Island Records

Foo Fighters – “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” – RCA Records

Imagine Dragons – “Whatever It Takes” – KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Linkin Park – “One More Light” – Warner Bros. Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” – Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Walk On Water” – Interscope Records

VIDEO WITH A MESSAGE

Childish Gambino – “This Is America” – mcDJ / RCA Records

Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges – “Liberated” – Columbia Records

Drake – ‘God’s Plan” – YMCMB/Cash Money/Republic Records

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK” – Bad Boy Records/Atlantic Records

Jessie Reyez – “Gatekeeper” – Island Records

Logic ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid – “1-800-273-8255” – Def Jam Recordings