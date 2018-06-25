While we're getting live updates from some celebrity couples on the status of their relationships (cough #Grandson), Cardi B and Offset have been married since September 20, 2017 — and it has been a secret until now. Apparently, Cardi B and Offset got married in secret, according to a new TMZ report. The two have been publicly engaged since Offset "proposed" at a show in Philadelphia eight months ago, but now it's evident from the marriage certificate that the two have been married this whole time.

According to the newly surfaced marriage certificate for Cardi B and Offset, the two got married back in September in Atlanta, Georgia. The certificate shows the couples' legal names — Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus.

Interestingly enough, the couple decided to keep their marriage a secret. Offset's proposal at a Power 99 Powerhouse performance in Philadelphia on October 27 was more than a month after the rappers already married.

It's funny watching the proposal back now and knowing Cardi was already married to Offset — her over-the-top reaction to him getting down on one knee was probably to make it seem more real.

"Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much," Cardi B wrote on her now-deleted Instagram picture from the proposal. "Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me … I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Lets make a lot shmoney and love together."

Several months later, at the BET Awards on June 24, Offset thanked Cardi B in his speech, calling his supposed fiancée his "wife."

"I thank my wife," Offset said. "You should thank yours."

What may have been an innocent pet name for his partner is now revealed to be more than that. Offset calling Cardi his wife wasn't an accident or a nickname: She actually is his wife.

Looking to the future, the two are expecting a child: Cardi's first and Offset's fourth.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, Cardi talked with DeGeneres about announcing her pregnancy on Saturday Night Live during a performance and later twerking at Coachella.

"It looks like you're getting ready to give birth right there," DeGeneres joked.

"I was just trying to show the world how I got pregnant in the first place," Cardi B quipped back.

The two also talked about the kind of car Cardi B should get and the features it should have. "Something that's baby-friendly," the rapper said.

Cardi B and Offset began dating in February 2017 — their first date was actually very public, at the Super Bowl.

"Around Super Bowl time I told my publicist to tell him, because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumb*ss after this,'" Cardi B said to GQ. "I never wanted to date a rapper because I would hate to look crazy in public."

"And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f*ck. After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us."

And eyes will continue to be on the couple after news surfaced of their marriage. We continue to have questions: Who was at the wedding? Why did Offset propose when they were already married? Will they post pictures from the event?

While it remains unclear why the couple chose to keep their marriage a secret and fake a proposal after getting married, we do wish the rapping power couple a lifetime of happiness.

