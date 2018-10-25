Attention, everyone! This is not a drill! Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour dates are here, and she is definitely, definitely coming to a city near you! Based on the press release, the tour will kick off in mid-March and is currently scheduled to end in June in the mecca of all stadiums, Madison Square Garden. That's four full months of Sweetener goodness. Cue the mass hysteria.

Grande fans know this year has been particularly wild for their favorite star, who just called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. While she's been in and out of the press thanks to the reported drama surrounding their relationship, there's no denying her music speaks for itself. With hits like "God Is A Woman," "breathin'," and "R.E.M.," the 25-year-old pop star is dominating the music charts.

Now, she's going to dominate the stage, too.

Grande shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram featuring her tour dates. Her captions are cheekily upside down, just like her album cover.

For a better look, you can check out all of the tour dates and locations below:

March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

A special pre-sale will be available to American Express card members beginning Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will then be made available to the general public, so for real, mark your calendars!

This is going to be so sweet.