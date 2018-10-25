Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Tour Dates Are Here, So Your 2019 Just Got So Much Sweeter
Attention, everyone! This is not a drill! Ariana Grande's Sweetener World Tour dates are here, and she is definitely, definitely coming to a city near you! Based on the press release, the tour will kick off in mid-March and is currently scheduled to end in June in the mecca of all stadiums, Madison Square Garden. That's four full months of Sweetener goodness. Cue the mass hysteria.
Grande fans know this year has been particularly wild for their favorite star, who just called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. While she's been in and out of the press thanks to the reported drama surrounding their relationship, there's no denying her music speaks for itself. With hits like "God Is A Woman," "breathin'," and "R.E.M.," the 25-year-old pop star is dominating the music charts.
Now, she's going to dominate the stage, too.
Grande shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram featuring her tour dates. Her captions are cheekily upside down, just like her album cover.
For a better look, you can check out all of the tour dates and locations below:
March 18 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
March 20 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
March 22 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
March 25 - Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
April 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
April 5 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
April 7 - Chicago, IL - United Center
April 10 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
April 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 15 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 18 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
April 20 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
April 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
April 30 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
May 2 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
May 3 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
May 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
May 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
May 21 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
May 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
May 28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
May 29 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
May 31 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena
June 4 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 7 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
June 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
June 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
June 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
June 18 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
A special pre-sale will be available to American Express card members beginning Thursday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will then be made available to the general public, so for real, mark your calendars!
This is going to be so sweet.