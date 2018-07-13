Ariana Grande has just released a new single from her upcoming Sweetener album and, let me tell you, it’s rather risqué. On Wednesday, July 11, Grande teased her new single, which is titled “God is a Woman” on Twitter and fans were going wild. The lyrics seemed a bit more sexual than perhaps her fans would expect and it left them with one burning question: what’s the meaning of “God is a Woman”? Now that the full song is out there for everyone to hear, fans are analyzing every single word of it.

So, just what is the meaning of this new song? To answer that question, it’s probably best to dig into the lyrics.

The song starts off with the first verse:

I don't wanna waste no time, yuh /You ain't got a one-track mind, yuh / Have it any way you like, yuh / And I can tell that you know I know how I want it / Ain't nobody else can relate / Boy, I like that you ain't afraid / Baby, lay me down and let's pray / I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

I’m telling you the way I like and how I want it / When you try to come for me I keep on flourishing / It’s all in me / You love it how I move you / Love it how I touch my one

It sounds like she might be referencing some sexy time here, which has fans totally losing their minds. Almost as if she’s relishing her time with that special someone. Pete Davidson, maybe?

Here’s another verse:

I'll tell you all the things you should know / So, baby, take my hand, save your soul / We can make it last, take it slow, hmm / And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yuh / But you different from the rest / And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed / See if you deserve what comes next / I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

It’s almost as if she’s proving her partner wrong about what she’s capable of. And that could be true of so many different circumstances.

Even with all the seductive lyrics, Grande has incorporated some hardcore feminism into this song.

You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman / And I, I feel it after midnight / A feelin' that you can't fight / My one, it lingers when we're done / You'll believe God is a woman

So, she’s basically letting her guy know that she’s the be all, end all. No matter what. Why? Because she’s a woman. That’s some powerful stuff right there. I love it!

Grande is definitely putting herself, as the woman, in a position of power. Like she’s the master of desire and knows exactly how to make it work in her favor.

There’s also these great lines:

And I can be all the things you told me not to be / When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing

“God is a Woman” was originally slated to be released at on Friday, July 20, but Grande surprised fans by moving the date up a whole week to Friday, July 13. She took to Instagram on Thursday, July 12, to announce the exciting news:

She captioned the photo with: “surprise. twenty four hours til giaw.”

It was definitely a big surprise to everyone. And now all the Grande fans out there have just a few weeks to wait until Sweetener is officially released. It’s due out on August 13, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for it. Just a month to go!