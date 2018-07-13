Dude, have you listened to Ariana Grande's new music yet? If you haven't, welcome to the freaking party. Pull up your hair and stay a while. After taking some time off, Grande is back promoting new music from her upcoming album named Sweetener. As if that's not enough to get you all up in your feels, she's also got a new fiancé named Pete Davidson, and she's debuting a new hit called "God Is A Woman." First of all, she had me at the title, but Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman" lyrics are on another level. I'm always available for a little feminist flare, but pair it with a sexy, sultry Ariana Grande-riff and I am radiating pheromones, people! Something about this song pushes all the right buttons and the lyrics will definitely make you shout "don't stop!" if you know what I mean.

When I first heard the title, I pictured either a slow ballad about a woman's intuition or a stomp-worthy anthem that would make me want to wear leather. Then, Grande tweeted out some preliminary lyrics and I was like, "Oh. It's gonna be like that." On July 11, Grande tweeted the lyrics, "p*ssy issa privilege" and "...it lingers when we're done, you'll believe god is a woman."

Do you guys get it now?

Here are the rest of the lyrics:

[Chorus]

You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman / And I, I feel it after midnight / A feelin' that you can't fight / My one, it lingers when we're done / You'll believe God is a woman

[Verse 1]

I don't wanna waste no time, yuh /You ain't got a one-track mind, yuh / Have it any way you like, yuh / And I can tell that you know I know how I want it / Ain't nobody else can relate / Boy, I like that you ain't afraid / Baby, lay me down and let's pray / I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

[Pre-Chorus]

(Yuh) And I can be all the things you told me not to be / (Yuh) When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing (Yuh) / And he see the universe when I'm in company / It's all in me

[Chorus]

You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman / And I, I feel it after midnight / A feelin' that you can't fight / My one, it lingers when we're done / You'll believe God is a woman

[Verse 2]

I'll tell you all the things you should know / So, baby, take my hand, save your soul / We can make it last, take it slow, hmm / And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yuh / But you different from the rest / And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed / See if you deserve what comes next / I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it

[Pre-Chorus]

(Yuh) And I can be all the things you told me not to be / (Yuh) When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing (Yuh) / And he see the universe when I'm in company / It's all in me

[Chorus]

You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you / My one, when all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman / And I, I feel it after midnight / A feelin' that you can't fight / My one, it lingers when we're done / You'll believe God is a woman

[Outro]

(God is a woman) Yeah, yeah / (God is a woman, yeah) My one / (One) When all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman / You'll believe God / (God is a woman) Oh, yeah / (God is a woman, yeah) / (One) It lingers when we're done / You'll believe God is a woman

And you can listen to the whole song below:

One woman challenged Grande's lyrics, tweeting, "thought it was about female empowerment?" Grande responded with her interpretation and feelings on sexuality, explaining, "sex is empowering. it’s the source of all life. p*ssy is a privilege."

No argument here.

Grande followed up her GIAW teaser tweets with the most epic cliffhanger of all — a picture of herself and Madonna with the caption, "thank you @madonna ... u know why." Obviously, fans heads exploded, but now it seems the picture had nothing to do with this particular song, so maybe there's still a Madonna/Ariana surprise in store.

It seems Grande comes from a long lineage of powerfully independent and outspoken women. According to an interview Grande did with Elle magazine, "God Is A Woman" is her 92-year-old grandmother Nonna's favorite song. Her mother, Joan, owns and operates a marine communications equipment manufacturing company in Florida and told Elle she was "goth before goth was goth." Grande refers to her mother and her aunt Judy as "through-and-through feminist queens" and when Joan was asked if she ever considered retiring due to her daughter's success, she said,

We’re very close, but I don’t live my life through her life. I have an amazing career. I work because it fulfills me as a person. Because I’m Joan, not Ariana, not Frankie. I would never want to lose Joan somewhere along the way.

Clearly, Grande's inspiration for this song is bountiful.

I highly recommend you find a quiet, comfortable place, carve out a little alone time and play this song on repeat for... as long as necessary.

Amen.

