Fans are now one step closer to having BLACKPINK's first full-length album. Although the project won't arrive until later this year, the group is giving fans a preview with the release of their new single "How You Like That." If you're eager to find out what BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" lyrics mean in English, they're all about being strong no matter what life throws at you.

Ever since their debut in August 2016, BLACKPINK has been giving fans total power anthems that never fail to boost their confidence. For example, in "BOOMBAYAH," Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo know their worth, while in "Kill This Love," they put themselves first. BLACKPINK's collaboration with Lady Gaga for "Sour Candy" is equally as epic because it's all about accepting someone for who they really are.

The group's latest hit "How You Like That" has lyrics that will also make fans feel good about themselves. In the song, the girls sing about having it all after overcoming difficult obstacles. They talk about once feeling lost without their "wings," but they have since come out soaring and flying higher than ever before. The song sends a perfect message to any haters doubting your success. To help get their message across, BLACKPINK released an epic music video filled with so many beautiful visuals showcasing the girls' confidence.

If you need some motivation, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" will do just the trick.

Intro: Lisa

BLACKPINK in your area

Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo

I crumbled before your eyes

Hit rock bottom and sunk deeper

I'm going to grab the last bit of hope

Even if I reach out with both my hands

Pre-Chorus: Rosé

Again in such dark place

Light up the sky

When looking into your eyes

I’ll kiss you goodbye

Laugh at me while you still can

Because it's now your turn, one, two, three

Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo

Ha-how you like that?

You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

Post-Chorus: Lisa & All

Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

How you like that?

Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

How you like that?

Verse 2: Lisa

Your girl needs it all and that’s a hundred

10 out of 10 I want what's mine

Karma come and get some

I feel bad but there's nothing I can do

What’s up, I’m right back

Trigger the cock back

Plain Jane get hijacked

Don’t like me?

Then tell me how you like that, like that

Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo

In such a darker place

Shine like the stars

With that smile on my face

I’ll kiss you goodbye

Laugh at me while you still can

Because it's now your turn, one, two, three

Chorus: Rosé, Jennie & Jisoo

Ha-how you like that?

You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)

You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that

Post-Chorus: Jennie

Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

How you like that?

Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

Look at you now look at me (Ooh)

How you like that

Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie & All

The day I went down with my wings lost

Those dark days when I was trapped

You should have ended me when you still have a chance

Look up in the sky

It's a bird it's a plane

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Bring out your boss bitch

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

BLACKPINK!

Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

You gon' like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

How you like that?

Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu

Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu

"How You Like That" is fans' first taste of BLACKPINK's first full-length album, which will release this September.