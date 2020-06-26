Fans are now one step closer to having BLACKPINK's first full-length album. Although the project won't arrive until later this year, the group is giving fans a preview with the release of their new single "How You Like That." If you're eager to find out what BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" lyrics mean in English, they're all about being strong no matter what life throws at you.
Ever since their debut in August 2016, BLACKPINK has been giving fans total power anthems that never fail to boost their confidence. For example, in "BOOMBAYAH," Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo know their worth, while in "Kill This Love," they put themselves first. BLACKPINK's collaboration with Lady Gaga for "Sour Candy" is equally as epic because it's all about accepting someone for who they really are.
The group's latest hit "How You Like That" has lyrics that will also make fans feel good about themselves. In the song, the girls sing about having it all after overcoming difficult obstacles. They talk about once feeling lost without their "wings," but they have since come out soaring and flying higher than ever before. The song sends a perfect message to any haters doubting your success. To help get their message across, BLACKPINK released an epic music video filled with so many beautiful visuals showcasing the girls' confidence.
If you need some motivation, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" will do just the trick.
Intro: Lisa
BLACKPINK in your area
Verse 1: Jennie & Jisoo
I crumbled before your eyes
Hit rock bottom and sunk deeper
I'm going to grab the last bit of hope
Even if I reach out with both my hands
Pre-Chorus: Rosé
Again in such dark place
Light up the sky
When looking into your eyes
I’ll kiss you goodbye
Laugh at me while you still can
Because it's now your turn, one, two, three
Chorus: Jennie & Jisoo
Ha-how you like that?
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
Post-Chorus: Lisa & All
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that?
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that?
Verse 2: Lisa
Your girl needs it all and that’s a hundred
10 out of 10 I want what's mine
Karma come and get some
I feel bad but there's nothing I can do
What’s up, I’m right back
Trigger the cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don’t like me?
Then tell me how you like that, like that
Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo
In such a darker place
Shine like the stars
With that smile on my face
I’ll kiss you goodbye
Laugh at me while you still can
Because it's now your turn, one, two, three
Chorus: Rosé, Jennie & Jisoo
Ha-how you like that?
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
How you like that? (Bada bing, bada boom, boom, boom)
You gon’ like that, that-that-that-that, that, that, that, that
Post-Chorus: Jennie
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that?
Now look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
Look at you now look at me (Ooh)
How you like that
Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie & All
The day I went down with my wings lost
Those dark days when I was trapped
You should have ended me when you still have a chance
Look up in the sky
It's a bird it's a plane
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Bring out your boss bitch
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
BLACKPINK!
Outro: All, Rosé & Jennie
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
You gon' like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
How you like that?
Ddu, ddu, ddu, ddu-ddu-ddu
Ddu, ddu, ddu, du-du-du-ddu
"How You Like That" is fans' first taste of BLACKPINK's first full-length album, which will release this September.