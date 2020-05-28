What Do BLACKPINK's "Sour Candy" Lyrics Mean In English? The Girls Are Sweet & Angry
Ahead of the release of her Chromatica album on May 29, Lady Gaga surprised fans by dropping her BLACKPINK collaboration, "Sour Candy," a day early. The song was one of the most highly-anticipated tracks on Chromatica, so now that it's here, fans can't believe how epic it is. As expected, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's "Sour Candy" lyrics include a mix of Korean and English. You'll definitely want to learn all the words to the song about how being in love can reveal a whole new side of someone's personality, because it's so catchy you'll be singing and dancing to it at all times.
Fans first suspected BLACKPINK and Gaga were teaming up for a song back in March. After reports came out they hit the studio together, fans noticed several members of Gaga's team began following the group's Instagram accounts. In a March 4 statement, YG Entertainment confirmed the group was "working on a lot of projects," but didn't reveal any details about what they were.
Gaga revealed her Chromatica tracklist on April 22, and that's when fans discovered they were right all along about a collab. Fans were already so hyped to hear it, and Gaga's praise for the group only made them more excited.
"I got excited while hearing them interpret the song in Korean. I told them that their part is very creative and fun," Gaga told Japanese outlet tvgroove on May 27. "BLACKPINK are beautiful young women, and they’re very talented. Through this collaboration, I felt proud as if I’d become BLACKPINK’s fifth member."
Now, "Sour Candy" is out in full and you can listen to it below.
You'll definitely be replaying the dance anthem over and over again, so I suggest you get familiar with the lyrics so you can sing along.
Intro: Jennie
So-sour candy
(So-sour candy)
Chorus: Jennie and Lisa
I'm sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Verse 1: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lady Gaga
Ask me to be nice and then I'll do it extra mean
You will be embarrassed by the unexpected look
The one who wrapped me with the ideal words is you, you
If you wanna fix me, then let's break up here and now
You keep your distance with just my looks
When I reveal things without hiding, you'll scream
Uh-huh, uh-huh
(Oh, oh, oh-oh)
Refrain: Lady Gaga
I'm hard on the outside
But if you give me time
Then I could make time for your love
I'm hard on the outside
But if you see inside, inside, inside
Verse 2: Lady Gaga
I might be messed up, but I know what's up
You want a real taste, at least I'm not a fake
Come, come, unwrap me
Come, come, unwrap me
I'll show you what's me
Close your eyes, don't peek
Now I'm undressing
Unwrap sour candy
Come, come, unwrap me
Come, come, unwrap me
Come on, sour candy
(Oh, oh, oh-oh)
Refrain: Lady Gaga
I'm hard on the outside
But if you give me time
Then I could make time for your love
I'm hard on the outside
But if you see inside, inside, inside
Chorus: Rosé and Lisa
I'm sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low
Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Outro: Lady Gaga
Take a bite, take a bite
So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
So-sour candy
Take a bite, take a bite
Sour candy
Gaga and BLACKPINK are the ultimate pair and it has fans begging for another collab sooner than later.