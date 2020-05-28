Ahead of the release of her Chromatica album on May 29, Lady Gaga surprised fans by dropping her BLACKPINK collaboration, "Sour Candy," a day early. The song was one of the most highly-anticipated tracks on Chromatica, so now that it's here, fans can't believe how epic it is. As expected, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK's "Sour Candy" lyrics include a mix of Korean and English. You'll definitely want to learn all the words to the song about how being in love can reveal a whole new side of someone's personality, because it's so catchy you'll be singing and dancing to it at all times.

Fans first suspected BLACKPINK and Gaga were teaming up for a song back in March. After reports came out they hit the studio together, fans noticed several members of Gaga's team began following the group's Instagram accounts. In a March 4 statement, YG Entertainment confirmed the group was "working on a lot of projects," but didn't reveal any details about what they were.

Gaga revealed her Chromatica tracklist on April 22, and that's when fans discovered they were right all along about a collab. Fans were already so hyped to hear it, and Gaga's praise for the group only made them more excited.

"I got excited while hearing them interpret the song in Korean. I told them that their part is very creative and fun," Gaga told Japanese outlet tvgroove on May 27. "BLACKPINK are beautiful young women, and they’re very talented. Through this collaboration, I felt proud as if I’d become BLACKPINK’s fifth member."

Now, "Sour Candy" is out in full and you can listen to it below.

You'll definitely be replaying the dance anthem over and over again, so I suggest you get familiar with the lyrics so you can sing along.

Intro: Jennie

So-sour candy

(So-sour candy)

Chorus: Jennie and Lisa

I'm sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Verse 1: Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lady Gaga

Ask me to be nice and then I'll do it extra mean

You will be embarrassed by the unexpected look

The one who wrapped me with the ideal words is you, you

If you wanna fix me, then let's break up here and now

You keep your distance with just my looks

When I reveal things without hiding, you'll scream

Uh-huh, uh-huh

(Oh, oh, oh-oh)

Refrain: Lady Gaga

I'm hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I could make time for your love

I'm hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

Verse 2: Lady Gaga

I might be messed up, but I know what's up

You want a real taste, at least I'm not a fake

Come, come, unwrap me

Come, come, unwrap me

I'll show you what's me

Close your eyes, don't peek

Now I'm undressing

Unwrap sour candy

Come, come, unwrap me

Come, come, unwrap me

Come on, sour candy

(Oh, oh, oh-oh)

Refrain: Lady Gaga

I'm hard on the outside

But if you give me time

Then I could make time for your love

I'm hard on the outside

But if you see inside, inside, inside

Chorus: Rosé and Lisa

I'm sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry, yeah

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low

Sour candy, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Outro: Lady Gaga

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

So-sour candy

Take a bite, take a bite

Sour candy

Gaga and BLACKPINK are the ultimate pair and it has fans begging for another collab sooner than later.