It looks like Lady Gaga may be enlisting a few fellow pop music queens to help out on her upcoming album. After rumors filled the internet claiming K-Pop superstars BLACKPINK will appear on Mother Monster's new record, fans are practically losing their minds. So, will BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga collaborate? The girl group's label addressed the sitch with an official statement.

In case you missed the excitement on Twitter, there's literally hundreds of fans buzzing about the potential collab. After a variety of sources reported BLACKPINK and Gaga hit the studio together, BLINKS were beside themselves.

"Never in my blink life did i ever thought of blackpink collaborating with lady gaga yet here we are," one fan tweeted. Another made a very telling observation. "OMG Gaga’s producer followed Rosé and Jisoo and BLACKPINK’s official page on instagram... is it really happening???" they tweeted.

So, with all the hype, BLACKPINK's label felt it was time to address the rumors. In response, the group’s agency, YG Entertainment, issued a statement on March 4.

“[BLACKPINK] is working on a lot of projects. It is difficult to confirm this information at this point, so please wait for the official announcement,” they said, neither confirming nor denying the report.

OK, so that isn't a solid yes, but something tells me if all the rumors were based on a lie, YG would have just shut the rumor down in its tracks.

Gaga is also currently rumored to be working with Ariana Grande on a song, so it looks like her album could be quite the star-studded party.

Last year was a big one for BLACKPINK, and 2020 looks like it could be even bigger. In 2019, the group became the first K-Pop group to perform at Coachella, as well as the first K-Pop group to achieve 1 billion music video views. But they're keeping the ball rolling.

After much backlash over the lack of details regarding BLACKPINK's eventual comeback, YG announced BLACKPINK would indeed be releasing an album in 2020.

"We appreciate Blinks's interest and would like to ask you to continue supporting the girls working on their album release scheduled in early part of 2020. All of us at YG would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans and would like to take this opportunity to share with you that we are doing our absolute best to give BLACKPINK and Blinks the best music YG has to offer," the statement read.

It's still TBD whether one of their new songs will include Lady Gaga, but it sounds like the signs are pointing to yes. Cross your fingers, Blinks.