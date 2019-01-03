LIZZO IS PERFORMING AT COACHELLA. Sorry, had to yell that. Very excited. In case you couldn't tell, the 2019 Coachella performers lineup has been announced, and it's, uh, pretty damn great! The lineup was announced on Thursday, Jan. 3, and already just about all of the big names on the list are trending on Twitter.

The 2019 Coachella headliners are none other than Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande. Other artists include Janelle Monáe, K-Pop group BLACKPINK, Solange, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Kacey Musgraves, Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith, The 1975, Khalid, Lizzo, and literally so many more. While none of them will top Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella performance — facts are facts, America! — this lineup of performers are bound to create one of the best years of Coachella yet.

Grande already responded to the announcement on her Instagram, naturally, because homegirl is always posting. "Humbled and excited as all hell @coachella thank u," she said while posting the graphic of the lineup. Clearly this isn't something she's saying "thank u, next" to!! And thank god (who is a woman) for that.

One notable Coachella newbie snagged the attention of people on Twitter this fine morning. When you zoom in closely to the list of performers on the days Tame Impala is headlining, you see a name you would literally never in one million years expect to see.

Idris. Freaking. Elba.

Did you hear that correctly? Idris Elba AND Lizzo are performing at Coachella!!

In case you didn't know, Idris Elba is a DJ. He has a Netflix comedy called Turn Up Charlie that's pretty much based on his life as a DJ coming out soon. It's been a thing, y'all. Just scroll through his Instagram.

And If you don't know who Lizzo is, educate yourself.

She's the singer who twerks while playing the flute on stage.

I kid you f*cking not.

Meet your new queen.

Now that you've met Lizzo, let's focus back on Coachella as a whole.

The official Coachella 2019 dates are April 12, 13, and 14, then again the next weekend on April 19, 20, and 21. The schedules are the same for both weekends, as is always the case with Coachella, so if you can't make it to the first weekend, YOU'RE A FAILURE. Just kidding. You can try again a week later. Most artists keep their sets the same week to week during this festival (even Beyoncé did, with the exception of some costume changes), so you won't be missing anything if you only go to one weekend. And you'll low-key be wasting your money if you go to both... I'm just sayin'.

So, it looks like Coachella 2019 is gearing up to be a pretty damn great one. One thing is for sure is that Vanessa Hudgens will not miss one minute of it. (She is literally there every year.) And I will miss every minute of it! I just don't do festivals, fam. But have a great time without me!! Xoxo, Your Friendly Neighborhood Broke Grandma.