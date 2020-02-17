BLACKPINK makes a statement every comeback, as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa continuously blow fans away with their banger title tracks, and equally powerful EPs that go along with them. While the group is considered one of the biggest acts in K-Pop, they have yet to drop an LP. Now, BLINKS are hoping 2020 will be the year BLACKPINK drops an album that's full-length.

The group last made their comeback in April 2019 with Kill This Love EP. Their single of the same name debuted at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, making BLACKPINK the highest-charting female K-pop act ever. Shortly after the song's release, the group became the first K-Pop group to perform at Coachella, as well as the first K-Pop group to achieve 1 billion music video views.

While fans are happy to see the group achieve so much success, they also wish they could finally get BLACKPINK's long-awaited LP. Fans thought BLACKPINK would make a comeback by the end of 2019, so when they didn't, fans were disappointed and protested the group's agency, YG Entertainment.

In December 2019, fans launched an ad campaign involving a truck passing by YG's Seoul headquarters that listed a set of fan requests, including giving the group two comebacks a year, as well as giving the members a chance to release solo music.

Shortly after the incident, YG responded to fans' concerns through a statement. "YG is all ears when it comes to fan's [sic] concern regarding BLACKPINK as well as all of our artists," the statement began.

YG explained that BLACKPINK has been focusing on finishing their IN YOUR AREA world tour, which kicked off in November 2018, but they've also been working on new music. "BLACKPINK is at the last leg of 2019-20 world tour consisting of 32 concerts in 4 continents, 23 cities with now ending with Japan dome tour. At the same time, they are working hard at the recording studio for their new album," the agency explained.

Then, YG delivered news fans have been waiting forever to hear: BLACKPINK is releasing an album in early 2020.

"We appreciate Blinks's interest and would like to ask you to continue supporting the girls working on their album release scheduled in early part of 2020. All of us at YG would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans and would like to take this opportunity to share with you that we are doing our absolute best to give BLACKPINK and Blinks the best music YG has to offer," the statement read.

It's unclear whether the project will be a full-length album or another EP, but fans are hoping for the best.

BLACKPINK's IN YOUR AREA world tour officially ends on Feb. 22 in Fukuoka, Japan, so it's likely the group will make a comeback shortly afterward. Although nothing is confirmed just yet, fans are happy they finally have confirmation a new album is coming soon.