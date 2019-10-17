Multilingual, mega-talented, and effortlessly beautiful. These are just a few words to describe Jennie from BLACKPINK. If you're a fan of K-Pop, you're no stranger to the beautiful harmony of the girl group. Each one of the members — Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé — all boast individual talents. If you've been wondering, "Who is Jennie from BLACKPINK?" I'm sharing facts galore below.

Let's start with this: Jennie can wow a sold-out crowd of Blinks with her dance moves and vocals, but that's just one of the reasons fans adore her. Jennie is the main rapper and a vocalist for the group, which was formed in August 2016. So, let's get into the deets of who Jennie is, shall we?

1. She's a Social Media Maven

With more than 21 million followers on Instagram, Jennie keeps her fans up to date on her everyday life by posting stunning pictures of herself and beautiful photography that she snaps. In October 2019, Jennie shared a series of photos of herself, her mom, and a scenic location they traveled to. The post alone garnered the attention of many of her fans, racking up nearly 2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

2. She Speaks Three Languages

As if being a world-famous pop star wasn't enough, Jennie is also talented off the stage as well. She's fluent in Korean, Japanese, and English.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

3. She's an Animal Lover

Jennie is the proud dog mom of two furry canines named Kuma and Kai (yes, like her ex from EXO, but that's just a coincidence, y'all). She's also not shy about sharing photos with other animals, including meerkats. Just look at the adorableness below!

Check out this super cute video of her dog in a stroller.

4. She Plays Two Instruments

Jennie's voice isn't the only musical thing about her! She can also play the piano and the flute.

5. She's Lived All Over The World

Jennie was born in Gyeonggi, South Korea, and also lived in Auckland, New Zealand, for five years and studied at ACG Parnell College. Following BLACKPINK's 2019 In Your Area world tour, Jennie opened up to Elle Korea about what she learned about herself from the experience.

I learned, felt, and experienced a lot. I realized that, without fear, if I took another step forward, what I’ll find is a scene that I hadn’t expected. I’d like to continue to show an even better impression on stage from now on.

6. She's Been in Multiple Commercials

Jennie has starred in TV ads for Sprite and CASS Beer. Check out her acting chops in the video below!

BLACKPINK UPDATE on YouTube

7. She Released Her First Solo Song in 2018

Jennie became the first member of BLACKPINK to release a solo song in November 2018. Jennie spoke out about her decision to release the tune, conveniently titled "SOLO," in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

"It really means a lot to me," Jennie gushed of the "unconditional love and support" she received from fans.

BLACKPINK on YouTube

There you have it! Jennie has all the qualities that fans love in a superstar and now you're armed with enough knowledge to banter with a Blink!