On “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK Flaunts Their Success

Listen up, because BLACKPINK have something say. On Friday, Aug. 19, the group dropped the song and music video for “Pink Venom.” It’s the first single off their upcoming album, Born Pink, which drops on Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” has everything you’d want from a BLACKPINK hit: powerful lyrics, a memorable chorus, a flashy music video, and hard-hitting choreography.

According to Billboard, BLACKPINK held a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 19 to celebrate their latest single. During the chat, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reportedly said that “Pink Venom” is meant to represent the group’s overall “identity,” which will be further explored on Born Pink.

“Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us,” Jennie said, per Billboard. She was referring to the meaning behind the name BLACKPINK, which is itself a juxtaposition. “Contradiction is our charm, [and] we wanted to show that,” Jennie added. “It’s pink venom, a lovely poison. It’s words that most express us.”

“Pink Venom” also sees BLACKPINK revealing in their history-making success. “Masked up and I'm still in Celine / Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me,” Lisa sings on the track. The line is a nod to her role as a global ambassador for the luxury brand Celine.

BLACKPINK also addressed living a glamorous life on lyrics like, “I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk,” and “Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky.” If “Pink Venom” makes anything clear about BLACKPINK’s return, it’s that they aren’t holding back. The group has no problem reveling in their massive success, just as they should.

Check out the lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” below, via Genius.

Intro: All

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK

Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa

Kick in the door, waving the coco

Just get your popcorn, don't even think about getting involved

I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk

Close your eyes, pop, pretend you're not looking

One by one, then two by two

Everything is collapsing at the flick of my fingertip

It was flashy for a fake show

Makes no sense you couldn't get a dollar outta me

Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo

It's tonight, I'm a venomous flower

After taking your soul

Look what you made us do

A fire that will slowly put you to sleep (Fire)

It's so beautiful, it's cruel

I bring the pain like

Chorus: Jennie, Lisa

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get 'em, get 'em, gеt 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya domе like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie

Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo

Rest in peace, please light up a candle

This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in CELINE

Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh

Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it, I'm riding

Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky

And I'm wilding, styling on them and there's no chance

'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance

Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé

It's tonight, I'm a venomous flower

After taking your soul

Look what you made us do

A fire that will slowly put you to sleep (Fire)

It's so beautiful, it's cruel

I bring the pain like

Chorus: Jennie, Lisa

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

This, that pink venom

Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Taste that pink venom

Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em

Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah

Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah

Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa

Provoke us if you want

You can't handle it, and you know this

It's already spread, shot that potion

Pink ocean right before your eyes

Come and give me all the smoke

It's this or that, I'm so rock and roll

Come and give me all the smoke

Everybody stand in line, stop, drop

I bring the pain like

Outro: All

Brrah, ta-ta-ta, krrah, ta-ta-ta

Brrah, ta-ta-ta, krrah, ta-ta-ta

Brrah, ta-ta-ta, krrah, ta-ta-ta

Straight to ya, straight to ya, straight to ya dome like

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)

Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)

I bring the pain like