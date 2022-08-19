On “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK Flaunts Their Success
“I talk that talk Runways I walk walk.”
Listen up, because BLACKPINK have something say. On Friday, Aug. 19, the group dropped the song and music video for “Pink Venom.” It’s the first single off their upcoming album, Born Pink, which drops on Sept. 16. “Pink Venom” has everything you’d want from a BLACKPINK hit: powerful lyrics, a memorable chorus, a flashy music video, and hard-hitting choreography.
According to Billboard, BLACKPINK held a press conference in Seoul on Aug. 19 to celebrate their latest single. During the chat, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reportedly said that “Pink Venom” is meant to represent the group’s overall “identity,” which will be further explored on Born Pink.
“Since ‘pink’ and ‘venom’ have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us,” Jennie said, per Billboard. She was referring to the meaning behind the name BLACKPINK, which is itself a juxtaposition. “Contradiction is our charm, [and] we wanted to show that,” Jennie added. “It’s pink venom, a lovely poison. It’s words that most express us.”
“Pink Venom” also sees BLACKPINK revealing in their history-making success. “Masked up and I'm still in Celine / Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me,” Lisa sings on the track. The line is a nod to her role as a global ambassador for the luxury brand Celine.
BLACKPINK also addressed living a glamorous life on lyrics like, “I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk,” and “Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky.” If “Pink Venom” makes anything clear about BLACKPINK’s return, it’s that they aren’t holding back. The group has no problem reveling in their massive success, just as they should.
Check out the lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” below, via Genius.
Intro: All
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK
Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa
Kick in the door, waving the coco
Just get your popcorn, don't even think about getting involved
I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk
Close your eyes, pop, pretend you're not looking
One by one, then two by two
Everything is collapsing at the flick of my fingertip
It was flashy for a fake show
Makes no sense you couldn't get a dollar outta me
Pre-Chorus: Rosé, Jisoo
It's tonight, I'm a venomous flower
After taking your soul
Look what you made us do
A fire that will slowly put you to sleep (Fire)
It's so beautiful, it's cruel
I bring the pain like
Chorus: Jennie, Lisa
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, gеt 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya domе like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Verse 2: Lisa, Jennie
Black paint and ammo, got bodies like Rambo
Rest in peace, please light up a candle
This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in CELINE
Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me, ooh
Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it, I'm riding
Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky
And I'm wilding, styling on them and there's no chance
'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance
Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé
It's tonight, I'm a venomous flower
After taking your soul
Look what you made us do
A fire that will slowly put you to sleep (Fire)
It's so beautiful, it's cruel
I bring the pain like
Chorus: Jennie, Lisa
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
This, that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Taste that pink venom
Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em
Straight to ya dome like woah, woah, woah
Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah
Bridge: Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa
Provoke us if you want
You can't handle it, and you know this
It's already spread, shot that potion
Pink ocean right before your eyes
Come and give me all the smoke
It's this or that, I'm so rock and roll
Come and give me all the smoke
Everybody stand in line, stop, drop
I bring the pain like
Outro: All
Brrah, ta-ta-ta, krrah, ta-ta-ta
Brrah, ta-ta-ta, krrah, ta-ta-ta
Brrah, ta-ta-ta, krrah, ta-ta-ta
Straight to ya, straight to ya, straight to ya dome like
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)
Brra-ta-ta-ta, krra-ta-ta-ta (BLACKPINK)
I bring the pain like