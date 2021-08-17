10 Facts About BLACKPINK Every Baby BLINK Needs To Know

Since their Aug. 8, 2016 debut, BLACKPINK has become one of the biggest names in music, and for good reason. Through the years, they’ve made history several times over. In November 2019, they were the first K-pop group to have a music video reach one billion views (yes, billion), and in October 2020, they were the first K-pop group to get a Netflix documentary. Since their achievements keep on stacking up, there’s no doubt BLACKPINK will be around for a long time. It’s all thanks to their dedicated fanbase, which continues to grow each day. If you’re a new listener, you may have basic questions about them, like the meaning behind their name or what role each member has in the group. To help you get to know the girls, check out these facts about BLACKPINK below.

1. What does BLACKPINK mean?

Shortly after BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016, their agency, YG Entertainment, explained in a statement their name has to do with defying stereotypes. "The meaning of BLACKPINK aims to contradict the common perception of the color pink. Pink is commonly used to portray prettiness, but 'BLACKPINK' actually means to say that 'pretty isn't everything," YG said at the time. "It also symbolizes that they are a team that encompasses not only beauty but also great talent."

2. What are BLACKPINK’s fans called?

If you’re a BLACKPINK fan, you’re considered a “BLINK,” which is a combination of “black” and pink.”

3. How many members of BLACKPINK are there?

BLACKPINK has four members in total: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

THE FACT/ImaZinS/Getty Images

4. When are the BLACKPINK members’ birthdays?

Jisoo, who is the oldest member of the group, was born on Jan. 3, 1995. Meanwhile, Jennie was born on Jan. 16, 1996. Rosé was born on Feb. 11, 1997, while Lisa was born on March 27, 1997, making her the “maknae,” or youngest member, of the group.

5. What are the members’ roles?

Jisoo is considered the lead vocalist and visual for the group. Jennie is the main rapper in BLACKPINK, as well as a vocalist. Rosé is the main vocalist and lead dancer, while Lisa is the main dancer, lead rapper, and sub vocalist.

6. Who is the leader of BLACKPINK?

Although many K-pop groups have an assigned leader, BLACKPINK doesn’t have one. During a July 2017 appearance on the Korean radio show Choi Hwa Jung's Power FM, Jennie explained that sometimes the other girls look to Jisoo for guidance because she’s the oldest, but she isn’t the official leader. Jisoo explained why they never assigned the role, saying, “We spent many years together during training and are like friends so we decided that it’ll be better for us to go without a leader.”

7. Does BLACKPINK have a lightstick?

Yes, and it’s one of the most unique ones fans have ever seen. BLACKPINK’s lightstick is shaped like a hammer and when you hit it against something, it makes a squeaky noise. Fans can purchase it when they see the girls on tour or on BLACKPINK’s official website when it’s restocked.

8. What languages does BLACKPINK speak?

All four members of BLACKPINK can speak Korean and Japanese. Rosé lived in Australia until she began training at YG Entertainment as a teenager, so she speaks English fluently, too. Jennie also learned English while studying in New Zealand as a child. Having been born in Thailand, Lisa’s native language is Thai, but she can also speak English. Meanwhile, Jisoo can speak Chinese and is learning English from her members.

9. Who has BLACKPINK collaborated with?

BLACKPINK has teamed up with several artists throughout their career. They worked with Dua Lipa on “Kiss and Make Up,” with Lady Gaga on “Sour Candy,” with Selena Gomez on their single “Ice Cream,” and with Cardi B on “Bet You Wanna.”

10. Does BLACKPINK have solo music?

Jennie made her solo debut with her dance single “SOLO” in November 2018. Three years later, Rosé made her debut with the breakup banger “Gone” in January 2021. The next member in line to release solo music is Lisa, followed by Jisoo.

Those are just some basic facts about BLACKPINK, but to know more about them, check out their music on Spotify below!