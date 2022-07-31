BLACKPINK's Third Album Born Pink Will Be In Your Area Very Soon

Get ready for the epic return of BLACKPINK, because the group’s new album is about to drop soon. BLACKPINK announced details of Born Pink — their third full-length album after the release of Blackpink in Your Area in November 2018 and The Album in October 2020 — in a trailer on Sunday, July 31, and naturally, it’s getting plenty of buzz from fans across the globe. BLACKPINK’s Born Pink announcement includes everything you need to know about its release date, tracklist, tour, and updates, as you prepare for their long-awaited comeback this summer.

BLACKPINK first teased the new album in a May 23 interview with Rolling Stone, and in a July 6 article, the group shared that they were in the “final stages of recording a new album.” Now, the moment BLINKs have been waiting for is finally here — BLACKPINK officially announced their new album, Born Pink, in an epic trailer announcement on Sunday, July 31. Check out the details of the announcement, including the planned release dates of BLACKPINK’s pre-release single, album, and world tour.

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink Release Date

According to the trailer, BLACKPINK will be dropping a pre-release single in August, before the full album debuts in September.

BLACKPINK’S Born Pink Tracklist

There's no confirmed tracklist yet, but since the album is arriving in September, you can expect an official announcement very soon.

Of course, BLACKPINK’s latest track “Ready for Love”, which dropped on July 29, may be included on Born Pink, though there hasn’t been any official confirmation of that yet.

BLACKPINK’S Born Pink World Tour

BLACKPINK's world tour is set to begin in October, so you can plan to see the group perform Born Pink live soon.

BLACKPINK’s agency, YG Entertainment, told Rolling Stone that the group will “go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.” That means you can expect even more stops than BLACKPINK’s In Your Area world tour, which included almost 30 cities across the globe and ran from November 2018 through February 2020.

Since BLACKPINK’s Born Pink is set to drop in September, you can expect tons of new music from Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo soon.