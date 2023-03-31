Jisoo Blossoms Into A Confident Heroine On “Flower”

Jisoo is in full creative bloom. After years of fevered teasing, the BLACKPINK singer released her single, “꽃 (Flower),” from her debut solo album ME on March 31. Serving as the final member of the girl group to release a solo project, all eyes were on Jisoo to see what she would sonically deliver. The singer arrived with a feisty coyness on this release, reminding BLINKs that her talent is just as commanding when alone. But of course, her fans already knew that.

Jisoo had always been suspiciously quiet about her solo endeavors. However, she kicked into full independent gear when her label, YG Entertainment, announced she would drop her album in the spring. Leading up to March, Jisoo unveiled several gems about this era, including a red-hued visual film for “꽃 (Flower).” Though she didn’t hint at the single’s sound in the teaser, the aesthetics were piercing enough to show that confident Jisoo had entered the chat.

That assertiveness gleams on this single, which was penned by long-time BLACKPINK collaborators Teddy Park and VVN. On “꽃 (Flower),” Jisoo’s getting over a man who didn’t treat her the way she deserves. Instead of wallowing in breakup blues, the K-pop performer is reclaiming her power. Let’s dive into the English translation behind this track.

“꽃 (Flower)” eases in with rhythmic intrigue similar to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Señorita.” As the subtle beat whirls in, a Latin-inspired melody rumbles underneath enough to make listeners tap their fingers. Jisoo adds another layer to the production with her warm vocals, which sees her singing about her new confidence after a breakup.

“A-B-C, do-re-mi / I was as nice as that / That look in the eye changed completely perhaps / This is also a side of me,” she sings.

In her last relationship, Jisoo was seemingly nice and sweet — so sweet that the thought of losing her should’ve been difficult for her partner. However, that wasn’t the case, and she slipped right through their fingers. There’s a taunting coyness in her vocals here, almost as if she’s aware of the power she holds. She croons,

“I fly away like a blue butterfly / It’s all on you that you didn’t hold on / Even the times that we were in full bloom / A lie, lie, lie to me.”

That awareness glimmers in the pre-chorus, where Jisoo trades her staccato-like low notes for some breathy high ones. Here, the singer has come to terms that their relationship was far too broken to piece back together. Their fall-out “burned like crimson” fire, emanating a heat that wasn’t too overwhelming for Jisoo to handle. In fact, she embraced those flames and reassured her then beau that she’ll be fine. With her newfound confidence, not even heartbreak can shake her.

“Crimsonly burned down you and I / I’m okay, would you be as well? / On a beautiful day without a single cloud / There was nothing left but the scent of a flower,” she coos, the final line blending into the chorus.

As Jisoo repeats the single-lined chorus, the track’s production slightly ups the ante. With those infectious claps echoing in the distance, a high-pitched whine spurs in. This melodic add-in continues until the second verse, where Jisoo reminisces on how she freed herself from the relationship. The rest of the tune continues to build on the singer’s emotions, her vocals wavering between a crisp falsetto and her signature deep notes until the outro.

It’s clear that Jisoo knows what she deserves in the romantic department. If her new partner can’t handle the fierceness she has on this track, then they’re possibly wasting their time.

Check out the music video and full English translation to “꽃 (Flower),” below.