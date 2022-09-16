BLACKPINK Humbled Their Haters On Their New Single "Shut Down"
“When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown.”
“It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left,” Jennie declares on BLACKPINK’s latest single “Shut Down.” It’s a statement so perfect for the girl group’s current swagger-heavy era. “Shut Down” is featured on the group’s second full-length album, Born Pink, which dropped on Sept. 16. If you’re wondering what the message behind the song is, it’s all about BLACKPINK clapping back at their haters.
Their single begins with a violin instrumental before it transitions into BLACKPINK’s signature hip hop sound. According to Koreaboo, YG revealed in a statement that the violin instrumental samples “La Campanella” by the Italian violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini. The reason this piece was chosen for BLACKPINK’s new single was because it has a “dark and mysterious aura” that went perfectly with the song’s vibe.
Throughout the song, the girls shut down naysayers with clever clapbacks. In the first verse, Jennie and Lisa talk about always being on their haters’ minds. “Heads turning, careful, you might break your neck/ Pink ice drip, drip, drip, freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie raps, before Lisa boldly adds, “Bark, because the leash on your neck is mine.”
Clearly, BLACKPINK did not come to play on “Shut Down.” Jisoo begins the next verse by further flaunting their success with the lyrics, “Make the money rain, don’t trip, baby/ Be humble, just sit, baby.” Rosé also reminds their haters that BLACKPINK will continue to rise to the top. “Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby,” she sings. “Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom.”
The chorus is equally as fierce because BLACKPINK says they’re the main attraction whenever they’re around. “It's black and it's pink once the sun down,” the group sings. “When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown.”
BLACKPINK discussed their new single in a Sept. 15 interview with the Korean outlet Xportsnews. According to a translation by Soompi, Jennie said “Shut Down” takes the group’s charisma “to the next level” with its mix of classic and hip hop sounds.
“[‘Shut Down’] has the charm of feeling new while also being very catchy,” she said. “I also think that the sensible and witty lyrics and the point choreography that depicts ‘Shut Down’ instinctively will become fun elements. I hope that the emotions and exciting thrill we first felt are conveyed to everyone who listens to the song.”
Check out the English lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” below, via Genius.
Intro: Jennie, Lisa
BLACKPINK in your area, eh-oh
BLACKPINK in your area, eh-oh
Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa
It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left
Heads turning, careful, you might break your neck
Pink ice drip, drip, drip, freeze ‘em on sight
Shut it down, what, what, what, what?
It’s not a game since we’ve never lost
Bark, because the leash on your neck is mine
Pedal to the metal, we go two-zero-five
Shut it down, uh-uh, uh-uh
Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé
Make the money rain, don’t trip, baby
Be humble, just sit, baby
Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini
Go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom
Chorus: Jennie, Rosé
When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown
Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown
Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Keep watchin' me shut it down
Verse 2: Jennie, Lisa
Nah
You don't wanna be on my bad side, that's right, I'm slidin' through
Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you
Been around the world, pearls on ya girl, VVS's we invested, uh
Need a lesson, see the necklace, see these dresses
We don't buy it, we request it, uh
A rock star, a pop star, but rowdier
Say bye to the paparazzi, get my good side, I'll smile for ya
Know it ain't fair to ya, it's scarin' ya like what now?
BLACKPINK in your area, the area been shut down
It's a shutdown
Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé
You’re looking at your next answer key, don’t sleep, baby
Flip it over, it’s the price tag, ain’t cheap, baby
Stay in your own lane ‘cause I’m ‘bout to swerve (Yeah)
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini
Go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom
Chorus: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé
When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown
Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown
Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Keep watchin' me shut it down
Outro: All, Rosé
Shut it down (Eh-oh), BLACKPINK in your area
Shut it down (Eh-oh), woah, woah, woah, woah
Shut it down (Eh-oh), BLACKPINK in your area
Keep talking, we shut you down