BLACKPINK Humbled Their Haters On Their New Single "Shut Down"

“It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left,” Jennie declares on BLACKPINK’s latest single “Shut Down.” It’s a statement so perfect for the girl group’s current swagger-heavy era. “Shut Down” is featured on the group’s second full-length album, Born Pink, which dropped on Sept. 16. If you’re wondering what the message behind the song is, it’s all about BLACKPINK clapping back at their haters.

Their single begins with a violin instrumental before it transitions into BLACKPINK’s signature hip hop sound. According to Koreaboo, YG revealed in a statement that the violin instrumental samples “La Campanella” by the Italian violinist and composer Niccolò Paganini. The reason this piece was chosen for BLACKPINK’s new single was because it has a “dark and mysterious aura” that went perfectly with the song’s vibe.

Throughout the song, the girls shut down naysayers with clever clapbacks. In the first verse, Jennie and Lisa talk about always being on their haters’ minds. “Heads turning, careful, you might break your neck/ Pink ice drip, drip, drip, freeze ‘em on sight,” Jennie raps, before Lisa boldly adds, “Bark, because the leash on your neck is mine.”

Clearly, BLACKPINK did not come to play on “Shut Down.” Jisoo begins the next verse by further flaunting their success with the lyrics, “Make the money rain, don’t trip, baby/ Be humble, just sit, baby.” Rosé also reminds their haters that BLACKPINK will continue to rise to the top. “Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby,” she sings. “Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom.”

The chorus is equally as fierce because BLACKPINK says they’re the main attraction whenever they’re around. “It's black and it's pink once the sun down,” the group sings. “When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown.”

BLACKPINK discussed their new single in a Sept. 15 interview with the Korean outlet Xportsnews. According to a translation by Soompi, Jennie said “Shut Down” takes the group’s charisma “to the next level” with its mix of classic and hip hop sounds.

“[‘Shut Down’] has the charm of feeling new while also being very catchy,” she said. “I also think that the sensible and witty lyrics and the point choreography that depicts ‘Shut Down’ instinctively will become fun elements. I hope that the emotions and exciting thrill we first felt are conveyed to everyone who listens to the song.”

Check out the English lyrics to BLACKPINK’s “Shut Down” below, via Genius.

Intro: Jennie, Lisa

BLACKPINK in your area, eh-oh

BLACKPINK in your area, eh-oh

Verse 1: Jennie, Lisa

It’s not a comeback since we’ve never left

Heads turning, careful, you might break your neck

Pink ice drip, drip, drip, freeze ‘em on sight

Shut it down, what, what, what, what?

It’s not a game since we’ve never lost

Bark, because the leash on your neck is mine

Pedal to the metal, we go two-zero-five

Shut it down, uh-uh, uh-uh

Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé

Make the money rain, don’t trip, baby

Be humble, just sit, baby

Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby

Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini

Go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom

Chorus: Jennie, Rosé

When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown

Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

It's black and it's pink once the sun down

When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown

Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

Keep watchin' me shut it down

Verse 2: Jennie, Lisa

Nah

You don't wanna be on my bad side, that's right, I'm slidin' through

Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you

Been around the world, pearls on ya girl, VVS's we invested, uh

Need a lesson, see the necklace, see these dresses

We don't buy it, we request it, uh

A rock star, a pop star, but rowdier

Say bye to the paparazzi, get my good side, I'll smile for ya

Know it ain't fair to ya, it's scarin' ya like what now?

BLACKPINK in your area, the area been shut down

It's a shutdown

Pre-Chorus: Jisoo, Rosé

You’re looking at your next answer key, don’t sleep, baby

Flip it over, it’s the price tag, ain’t cheap, baby

Stay in your own lane ‘cause I’m ‘bout to swerve (Yeah)

Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini

Go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom

Chorus: Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé

When we pull up you know it’s a shutdown

Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

It's black and it's pink once the sun down

When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown

Pull down the shutter lock the door, shut down

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it

Keep watchin' me shut it down

Outro: All, Rosé

Shut it down (Eh-oh), BLACKPINK in your area

Shut it down (Eh-oh), woah, woah, woah, woah

Shut it down (Eh-oh), BLACKPINK in your area

Keep talking, we shut you down