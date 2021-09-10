Lisa's Debut Single's Lyrics In English Won't Let You Forget Her Name

It finally happened, BLINKs: Lisa has officially made her solo debut! On Friday, Sept. 10, she dropped her first single album Lalisa, featuring her lead single of the same name. Fans celebrated the release by trending Lisa’s name on Twitter as well as the hashtag #TodayIsLalisaDay. If you’re wondering what BLACKPINK's Lisa's "Lalisa" lyrics mean in English, you should know they serve as her introduction to the world as a solo artist.

Fans have been waiting for Lisa to drop a single of her own ever since Jennie made her solo debut in 2018. In June 2020, YG Entertainment revealed Lisa would drop solo music only after the release of BLACKPINK’s debut full-length album and Rosé’s debut solo single. Finally, after a year of keeping fans on their toes, the agency announced on Aug. 25 Lisa’s long-awaited solo debut was on the horizon.

Over the past two weeks, YG shared things like posters, concept photos, and music video teasers to get fans even more excited for Lisa’s album. On Sept. 10, Lalisa finally arrived and BLINKs haven’t been able to stop replaying it. The record features the lead single “Lalisa” as well as a track called “Money.” Along with the release of her album, Lisa also debuted her “Lalisa” music video, which shows her dancing in front of a huge “Lalisa” sign.

Watch Lisa’s “Lalisa” MV below.

Lisa couldn’t have picked a better debut single. “Lalisa” is all about the BLACKPINK member making her mark. Throughout the track, she makes sure listeners won’t forget her name by singing, “You need some L-A-L-I-S-A.” She also flexes her success with the lyrics like, “From Thailand to Korea, and now here, went for the throat / Being the greatest of all time ain't fantasy (No) / Jet black and pink crown belongs to we (BLACKPINK!).” Check out the full English translation of “Lalisa” (via Genius) below.

YOUTUBE

Intro

You know just from looking at my back

When it gets dark, the light shines pink

When the bright light wakes me up

I shake up the world (Hey)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What's my name? What's my name? (Hey)

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

La, la-la-la, la, la-la-la

What's my name? What's my name?

Verse 1

I empty my head completely

And burn the loud emotions

Burn burn burn

I'm the champagne that'll quench your thirst at that moment

Sip, sip, drink me up

Yes, lift up my body higher

Want you to ring the alarm

Tell it to the world, kiss my name

Chorus

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want? the loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

Verse 2

Baby, get the megaphone, put it on speaker

I said I can't hear you, so you need to speak up

Put that sh*t on stereo, everyone else on very low

Protect it like a barrier, promise there's nothing scarier

Than me if anybody coming gunnin' for my man

Gonna catch a case, gun up in my hand

Bam, bam, bam, hit after hit though

Rocks in my wrist, so I call 'em the flintstones

Ring the alarm

Tell it to the world, kiss my name

Chorus

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

Bridge

I'm incomparable, you gon' still love me

Nonetheless

You gon' still love me

You need some L-A-L-I-S-A

Remember my name that's standing right in front of you

Love you some L-A-L-I-S-A

Verse 3

You cannot see me, even though I show you all my ways

From Thailand to Korea, and now here, went for the throat

Being the greatest of all time ain't fantasy (No)

Jet black and pink crown belongs to we (BLACKPINK!)

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, I am standing above the sky

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, they want me

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, catch me if you can

Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa, Lalisa

Chorus

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo! Hoo!)

Say, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Call me, "Lalisa, love me, Lalisa, love me" (Hey)

Oh-ooh, you know the attitude

What more do you want?

The loudest in the room (Hoo!)

You can also stream Lisa’s Lalisa album below.