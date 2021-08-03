Alert, Blinks! Here's Everything To Know About Lisa's Solo Debut

Fans have been waiting for what seems like forever for BLACKPINK's Lisa's solo debut. YG first announced it was in the works in June 2020. Sadly, over a year has passed since then and nothing has arrived just yet. However, her agency confirmed that will change soon because the star’s debut single is on the horizon. To get prepared, here’s everything you need to know about Lisa’s solo debut, including its release date, singles, music videos, and more.

Lisa will be the third member of BLACKPINK to make her solo debut. First up was Jennie in November 2018 with the release of her debut solo single, aptly titled, “SOLO.” BLINKs waited three years until they finally got another piece of solo music in January 2021 with the arrival of Rosé’s breakup banger “Gone.” They knew Lisa was next in line to release solo music, but they just didn’t know when to expect it.

On July 12, YG revealed Lisa would drop music sometime during the summer of 2021. Since there are only weeks left until the season ends, check out all the details surrounding Lisa’s solo debut below.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Solo Debut Release Date

Fans initially believed Lisa’s debut solo single would have arrived in June thanks to a Harper’s Bazaar Thailand teasing the release in an April 16 Instagram. "This June, let's get ready for solo LISA! Let's see how fun her first song will be," the publication captioned a photo of Lisa. At the time, YG said the star was still working hard on her album, however.

After nothing happened in June, the Korean outlet OSEN reported on July 12 Lisa was filming the music video for her upcoming solo song and her debut would come shortly after. This time, YG confirmed it was true. “Lisa will film the music video for her new song this week. She will be making her solo debut this summer,” the agency revealed.

Fans didn’t get another update until July 30 when Melon, a popular music streaming service in Korea, caused a frenzy on Twitter when they shared an August lineup of artists releasing new music and Lisa was on it. This caused fans to speculate her solo debut could happen any day now.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Solo Singles

Although fans don’t know what Lisa’s album could be called, they do have an idea of a possible song title on her tracklist: “What’s My Name?” They came up with the theory on July 25 when Lisa shared a picture on her Instagram Story featuring the phrase, “What’s my name?” in the corner, leading fans to believe it was a major hint at an upcoming track.

They also think another possible song title could be “The Show Must Go On” thanks to another one of Lisa’s cryptic Instagrams on July 6.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Solo Music Videos

According to a July 29 Naver article, Lisa has officially filmed a music video in preparation for her solo debut in August. It’s unclear which track it will be for, however.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s Collaboration Rumors

There have been so many hints pointing toward a collaboration between Lisa and the record producer DJ Snake. According to reports, DJ Snake actually confirmed a team-up between them was happening in a series of tweets, but he has since deleted them. He apparently also shared a snippet of a female artist singing on Instagram and tagged Lisa in it, but he deleted that as well.

He seemed to share another hint toward their collab on Twitter on Aug. 2. When a fan tweeted, "dj snake has been really quiet about the collab for a good while now,” the producer reportedly responded in a now-deleted tweet, "Everything Is Under Control - Shooting the video soon.” If it’s true, that means fans can expect to have at least two music videos as part of Lisa’s solo debut.

BLINKs, be prepared because Lisa’s solo debut will be here before you know it!