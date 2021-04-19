OMG, Lisa From BLACKPINK's Solo Debut Has Finally Been Confirmed

BLINKs, the update you’ve been waiting for has finally happened: YG confirmed Lisa will make her solo debut soon. Fans knew she was going to be the next BLACKPINK member to release solo music following Rosé, but they didn't know when that would happen. Now, that question no longer remains a mystery because her agency revealed new details surrounding the big day. So, when will BLACKPINK’s Lisa make her solo debut? It’s right around the corner.

YG Entertainment first teased Lisa's solo debut in June 2020. After announcing Rosé would be the first in line to drop music following Jennie's solo debut in November 2018, the agency said the members' other projects will arrive in "sequential order" with Lisa being the third member to make her debut. "Lisa’s amazing solo single is already prepared for release," YG said in a statement, explaining they were just nailing down a release date for her big day.

When Rosé dropped her single album, R, featuring tracks "On The Ground" and "Gone," fans had a feeling another update regarding Lisa's highly-anticipated debut was coming. On April 16, Harper’s Bazaar Thailand shared a photo of Lisa on Instagram, along with a caption saying the star will make her debut in just two months. "This June, let's get ready for solo LISA! Let's see how fun her first song will be," the publication wrote.

YG reportedly responded by neither confirming nor denying anything. "Lisa is still working hard on the album," was all the agency said, adding they'll announce her solo release through an official notice.

Of course, fans were thrilled to hear the rumors because they just couldn’t wait to hear Lisa's solo music. They commented things like "YASHH CAN’T WAIT FOR LISA AMAZING SOLO😍🔥," "I CAN'T WAIT," and "QUEEN LISA" on IG to show their excitement for the star's debut.

Unfortunately, Lisa didn’t make her solo debut in June, but on July 12, the Korean news outlet OSEN reported she would be filming the music video for an upcoming solo song and her solo debut would come shortly after. Hours later, YG told Newsis the report was true. “Lisa will film the music video for her new song this week. She will be making her solo debut this summer,” the agency confirmed.

BLINKs, get ready because new music can arrive at any moment!