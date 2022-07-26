If there’s one awards show that always brings the heat, it’s the MTV VMAs. Over the years, the annual ceremony honoring the best in music videos has given us such iconic moments. Merely mention the words “Gaga VMAs” at a gay bar, and you’ll be swarmed with people eager to tell you about her 2009 performance of “Paparazzi.”

There’s also Madonna’s legendary onstage kiss with Britney Spears in 2003 (The duo recently recreated the kiss at Spears’ June wedding), Beyoncé revealing her pregnancy while performing “Love on Top” in 2011, and Nicki Minaj’s “Miley, what’s good?” call out in 2015. And these are just four lasting moments from nearly 40 years of the VMAs.

This year’s show looks like it’ll be just as memorable. On July 26, the VMAs announced the nominations for their 2022 ceremony, which will air live in August. It’s a stacked list of the biggest names in pop music. Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each, while Doja Cat and Harry Styles trail by just once with six noms. Following them at five, is, you know, just the likes of Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Read the full list of nominees, as well as everything else you need to know about the 2022 MTV VMAs, below.

When Are The 2022 MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Who Is Hosting The 2022 MTV VMAs Nominees?

The host for this year’s awards show has not been announced. Last year, Doja Cat hosted the ceremony and wore a variety of interesting outfits, including a chair as a hat. Recent previous hosts also include Keke Palmer, Sebastian Maniscalco, Katy Perry, and Miley Cyrus.

No performers have been announced just yet, but it’s likely some of the heavyweights receiving nominating will take the stage.

When Does Voting For The 2022 MTV VMAs End?

Fans determine who takes home the coveted Moonman at vote.mtv.com. The last day to vote is Friday, Aug. 19.

Who Are The 2022 MTV VMAs Nominees?

The many nominees are listed below.

Video Of The Year

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was“

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Song Of The Year

Adele – “Easy On Me”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

SEVENTEEN

Performance Of The Year

Griff – “One Night”

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead”

SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You”

Mae Muller – “Better Days”

GAYLE – “abcdefu”

Sheneesa – “R U That”

Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi”

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue”

Muni Long – “Baby Boo”

Doechii – “Persuasive”

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now”

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor”

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC”

Future ft. Drake & Tems – “WAIT FOR U”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Latto – “Big Energy”

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?”

Pusha T – “Diet Coke”

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young”

Jack White – “Taking Me Back”

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

Shinedown – “Planet Zero”

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life”

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - “Love It When You Hate Me”

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl”

Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE”

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance”

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday”

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W”

Best Latin

Anitta – “Envolver”

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó”

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII”

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

H.E.R. – “For Anyone”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Summer Walker, SZA, & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)”

The Weeknd – “Out Of Time”

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

ITZY – “LOCO”

LISA – “LALISA”

SEVENTEEN – “HOT”

Stray Kids – “MANIAC”

TWICE – “The Feels”

Video For Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Latto – “P*ssy”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell”

Stromae – “Fils de joie”

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual

BTS x Minecraft

Charli XCX x Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience

Ariana Grande x Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience x Roblox

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed

Madonna – Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “N95”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God”

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY”

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

