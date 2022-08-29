Fans Think Taylor's VMAs Appearance Is 1 Big Reputation (TV) Easter Egg

Taylor Swift’s appearance at the 2022 VMAs had everyone talking, not only because she looked gorgeous, but her appearance sparked a major fan theory. That’s right: Swifties are convinced the singer’s silver sequined dress included an easter egg toward her next re-recorded album — and it might be a nod to a very memorable 2009 VMAs moment.

Ever since Swift dropped Red (Taylor's Version) in November 2021, fans have been wondering which one of her albums from her lengthy discography she’ll re-record next. Up until now, Swifties have been torn between her 2010 album, Speak Now, and her 2014 album, 1989. However, her surprise appearance at this year’s VMAs has changed everything.

First of all, her silver Oscar de la Renta dress made everything think of her iconic sequined gown from the 2009 VMAs. You know, the one where Kanye West infamously interrupted Swift while she was on stage accepting the award for Best Female Video. Here’s a side by side for comparison.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images; Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Her 2009 VMAs dress has become so iconic that Swift even referenced it in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. The single was from her sixth studio album, Reputation, which she dropped in November 2017 just a year after her drama with West and Kim Kardashian regarding the rapper’s controversial “Famous” lyrics. Due to all the Reputation references, Swifties think that could be her next re-release.

Interestingly enough, the 14-year anniversary of the 2009 VMAs is coming up soon on Sept. 13.

Swift also appeared to hint toward the Reputation theory on TikTok by using BLACKPINK’s latest single “Pink Venom” for a video showing off her VMAs look.

