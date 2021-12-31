Is Taylor's Version Of Speak Now Coming This Spring? Swifties Are Convinced

Taylor Swift loves keeping fans on their toes, and they’re always trying to figure out her next move. Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) in November, Swifties are already trying to figure out which album she will re-record next. While at first they presumed she’d be releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version), they’re now thinking it will be her third studio album, Speak Now.

Swifties were entirely convinced 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be the next album she releases with good reason. There were a ton of 1989 references in Swift’s music video for “I Bet You Think About Me” released in November. The cake in the visual featured seagulls on the side, which were very similar to those from the 1989 album cover. More recently, Swifties thought they had it all figured out when Swift announced her Starbucks partnership, especially because 1989’s “Blank Space” was thought to include the lyric “Starbucks lovers.”

But not so fast, because Swifties now think Speak Now could be next on the docket all thanks to a very convincing fan TikTok video. As Flighthouse’s Carolina Sofia explained, Swift recently dropped a ~major~ Easter Egg in a recent Instagram video where she was seen drinking coffee.

“If you look at the bottom of the cup, which Taylor obviously wanted us to see, you’ll see […] three Gs,” Sofia explained. “Want to know what song stars with three G chords? ‘Speak Now.’ Do you want to know what her third album was? It was Speak Now.”

At first, fans presumed Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) would be released on New Year’s Eve after the official Instagram account for the Empite State Building posted a video featuring a Taylor Swift song and captioned it “Feeling 2022.” Swifties noticed the color on the Empire State building was changed to purple — the same color featured on the cover of Speak Now.

Now that New Year’s Eve has come and gone, Swifties are convinced the TikTok video contains an update on Swift’s album release date. “We’ve seen Taylor talk about ’22’ nonstop for the past month,” Sofia added. “Well, what if it has something to do with [the date] 2/2/2022? That’s a lot of twos, which by the way, is on a Wednesday.”

The next re-recording from Swift’s vault isn’t the only thing fans have on their radar. They’re also completely convinced a separate, secret album exists. There has been a popular fan theory circulating for years claiming Taylor’s sixth album was supposed to be called Karma, but never saw the light of day. Fans think the album, which was speculated to be about her drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, was shelved because Swift took time away from the spotlight to heal from the drama instead. As a result, she went straight into her Reputation era.

Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift operates with so much secrecy, there’s really no telling what album we’ll see her re-record until she makes an official announcement. But given how well-received her first two re-recordings of Fearless and Red were, fans are in for more music magic.