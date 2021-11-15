Taylor Said "I Bet You Think About Me" Is Totally A "Drinking Song," So Cheers

Red season has arrived, Swifties! After teasing her second re-recorded album for months, Taylor Swift finally dropped Red (Taylor’s Version) on Friday, Nov. 12. The star celebrated the release by not only giving fans a short film for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” but also a music video for her track “I Bet You Think About Me,” directed by Blake Lively. The video stars Miles Teller as a groom on his wedding day who can’t stop thinking about his ex (played by Swift). The singer opened up about the meaning behind “I Bet You Think About Me” to Country 102.5, and what she had to say will surprise you.

Swift said she originally wrote “I Bet You Think About Me” with country singer Lori McKenna during her 2011 Speak Now tour and that the two had a specific idea for the track in mind. “We wanted this song to be a comedic, tongue-in-cheek, funny, not caring what anyone thinks about you sort of breakup song,” Swift explained. “There are a lot of different types of heartbreak songs on Red. Some of them are very sincere, some of them very stoic and heartbreaking and sad. We wanted this to be the moment where you're like, 'I don't care about anything.’”

"We wanted to kind of make people laugh with it, and we wanted it to be sort of a drinking song. I think that that's what it ended up being,” Swift continued.

Listen to the singer talk about “I Bet You Think About Me” below.

Swift brought the meaning behind her song to life in her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video by playing someone who crashes her ex’s wedding. Teller stars as the groom, who keeps imagining Swift everywhere he goes. He sees her in the mirror as he’s practicing his vows and even pictures having his first dance with her.

Watch Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me” music video below.

“I Bet You Think About Me” is definitely a standout track on Red (Taylor’s Version). If you’re a fan of the song, listen to the rest of Swift’s album below.