30 Taylor Swift Red Lyrics To Sing At The Top Of Your Lungs

Since releasing her self-titled debut album in October 2006 at the ripe age of 16, Taylor Swift has made a name for herself as a shrewd songwriter, a talented singer, and regular girl fans can relate to. For the past 15 years in the limelight, she’s released album after album filled with songs about breaking up, making up, and growing up. With the Nov. 12 release of Swift’s second re-recorded album, Red (Taylor’s Version), there’s no better way to celebrate this superstar’s way with words than to look back on some of her most memorable lyrics.

If you’re a Swiftie like I am, her lyrics have gotten you through the good and bad, and they remain rent-free in your head at all times. From heartbreaking ballads about disappointment and self-degradation to upbeat dance songs about finding your self-worth and shaking off the negativity, Swift’s lyrics — especially those from Red — will live on for decades to come. Fans couldn’t wait to hear Red (Taylor’s Version) as soon as she announced it in June 2021, and the excitement ramped up when she teased the “All Too Well” short film in early November.

Over the summer, Swift explained the inspiration behind the original (and updated) Red release. “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” she wrote in a statement. “Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past…And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

While Red (Taylor’s Version) just might have slight variations to the original lyrics (isn’t that the best part?), nothing beats the source material. Here are 30 of the best OG Taylor Swift Red lyrics to jam out to.