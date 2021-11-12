The Memes About Taylor's 'Red' Re-Release Are Almost As Good As The Album

Seven months after dropping her first re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), in April, Taylor Swift has officially returned with Red (Taylor’s Version). The whopping 30-track album that dropped on Nov. 12 features so many songs from “the vault,” like the 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” Swift’s solo version of “Babe,” and a previously unreleased collaboration with Ed Sheeran called “Run.” Swifties are having so much fun going through each track and sharing their reactions to them on Twitter. Check out the best memes about Taylor Swift's Red re-release below.

Fans have been waiting months to finally hear Red (Taylor’s Version), so you can imagine how excited they are now that it’s arrived. Swift announced the release on June 18, explaining she chose to re-record Red next because it was an especially personal album for her. “Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person. It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end,” Swift wrote in a lengthy letter at the time. “I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way.”

Swift teased the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 22 by sharing a preview of her album’s title track on Instagram. The star posted a video of herself wearing a red dress and showing off a number of red accessories while “Red (Taylor’s Version)” played in the background. Then, just hours before her album dropped on Nov. 12, Swift dropped a teaser of her solo version of “Babe,” which was originally recorded by Sugarland in 2018, on Tumblr.

Now that Red (Taylor’s Version) is here, Swifties are having the time of their lives falling in love with all the album’s original songs, as well as its tracks from “the vault.” Here are some of fans’ best reactions to Swift’s latest re-recording.

Swifties are also having fun making jokes about Jake Gyllenhaal’s “reaction” to seeing Swift re-released Red. For those who don’t know, Swift and Gyllenhaal supposedly dated for three months in 2010. The two never confirmed their relationship, but fans are convinced a few of Swift’s Red tracks hint toward their rumored fling, like “All Too Well.”

In case you haven’t listened to it yet, stream Red (Taylor’s version) below.