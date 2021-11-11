Of Course, Taylor Dropped A Teaser Of "Babe" On Tumblr

As if fans weren’t excited enough for the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) on Nov. 12, Taylor Swift surprised fans by dropping a teaser of her “Babe” re-recording on Tumblr. Yes, Tumblr. She’s been a mainstay on the site for years now, so how didn’t I see this coming?! It may have only been an 11-second preview, but it’s making Swifties go wild on social media. If you haven’t listened to it already, you need to check out Taylor Swift's "Babe" teaser because it’s absolutely everything.

Country duo Sugarland originally released “Babe” in 2018 as part of the group’s sixth studio album, Bigger. Swift wrote the song and even lent her vocals on the track. Fans have been waiting years to get a version of “Babe” with just Swift on it, and when the star unveiled her Red (Taylor’s Version) tracklist on Aug. 6, it seemed like it was finally happening. “The vault tracks will feature @chrisstapleton, @phoebebridgers, @markfoster, and the first song @teddysphotos and I ever wrote together the first time we met in 2012,” Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the collaborations fans could expect on her album.

She didn’t mention Sugarland, which made fans believe she would be releasing a solo version of “Babe.” The preview she shared on Tumblr on Nov. 11 basically confirmed it. “What about your promises, promises, promises,” Swift sings in the teaser, which you can listen to below.

While backstage at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April 2018, Sugarland revealed the story behind the song. “[Taylor] was excited we were getting back together and reached out and said, ‘Hey, I have a song,’” Jennifer Nettles said. “That is a short list, ladies and gentlemen, of people to whom she has said, ‘Hey, I have a song, you want to sing it?’ So we said, ‘Yeah!'"

Kristian Bush added, “We’ve never really put a song by anyone else on our records, so we weren’t really used [to] sorting through that and we didn’t want to mess it up, so we didn’t tell anybody until we got it finished and she liked it. Thank God. Because it is a good song.”

Following the song’s original release, Swift shared her gratitude for fans’ support of the track in an April 2018 Instagram video. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the nice things you’ve been saying about ‘Babe,’” she said. “I’m so happy that it gets its own life, I’m so happy that Sugarland wanted to record it and has done such a great job with it, and I’m so stoked to be able to sing on it, too.”

Swifties are so pumped to hear her solo version on Red (Taylor’s Version).