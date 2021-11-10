OMG, An Official Taylor Swift Starbucks Drink Might Be Coming

Starbucks lovers, listen up: Taylor Swift’s favorite Starbucks drink might be coming to the official menu so soon. The singer’s new album, Red (Taylor’s Version), is scheduled to drop on Friday, Nov. 12 — and Starbucks took a cue from the star known for her cryptic messages with a head-scratching tweet of its own. If you’ve seen the recent “Red Season” tweets from Starbucks’ Twitter accounts, you may be wondering if there is a Taylor Swift Starbucks drink. Here’s everything to know about the sip, including when you might be able to grab one.

The rumors of a Swift-themed sip began on Nov. 8, thanks to multiple Starbucks Twitter accounts and a post from a Taylor Swift fan account. The first tweet came on Nov. 8, from the official Starbucks Coffee Twitter account. It read, “It’s Red Season,” followed by emojis of a hot cup of coffee (hello, maple latte?) and a red scarf, a clear nod to the album drop. Further fueling speculation, the presumed Swiftie running the account replied to questions with even more connections to the album, like “We know all too well how exciting this time of year is.”

Starbucks hasn’t fully confirmed a Taylor Swift drink is coming while playing coy with excited Swifties, but that hasn’t stop the singer’s fans from investigating. In a Nov. 9 post, fan account @theswiftsociety_ on Instagram seemed to confirm the rumors with a photo of a reported Starbucks newsletter sent to employees. According to the reported info, the singer is teaming up with Starbucks to share her go-to drink in stores across the world — a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte — on Nov. 12, the same day as the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for comment on a Red (Taylor’s Version) and Starbucks collab that includes her go-to drink but did not hear back at the time of publication.

More than just sipping like Taylor, the reported Starbucks x Taylor Swift Red partnership will include the singer’s music playing on repeat in stores, her favorite Starbucks sip (a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, of course), and a special note on the cup’s label that reads, “Tay’s.” Apparently, further information about the reported partnership will be released around Nov. 12, so keep an eye out on Starbucks’ social media accounts.

Speaking of Starbucks’ social media, the company fueled even more rumors on Nov. 10, when accounts from locations across the world tweeted red scarf emojis and messages like, “Red Season is coming to town”:

Other accounts like Starbucks Canada, Starbucks Australia, Starbucks India, and more, retweeted the OG "Red Season" tweet, further making Swifties suspicious about (and excited for) a possible collab at locations around the world.

As Swifties know, the red scarf is a clear link to her Red era, and she even included the emoji in her last update about the re-release on Sept. 30:

So, if you needed more proof beyond a reportedly leaked internal memo and not-so-cryptic messages, there you have it.

Of course, since Tay’s go-to sip is on the menu year-round, you can actually order yourself a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte anytime you want by ordering a Caffè Latte and customizing it with nonfat milk and caramel sauce as an add-on. As a reminder, it’s made with espresso, steamed nonfat milk, and classic caramel.

When heading out to try the rumored Taylor Swift Starbucks drink or one of the seasonal faves, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.