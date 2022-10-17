Everything To Know About Taylor’s Midnights Release Week Schedule

Any Swiftie knows Taylor Swift never just drops an album. She unleashes an era full of content, easter eggs, and so much to talk about. Fortunately, ahead of her Midnights album release on Oct. 21, Swift gave her fans a much-need release week itinerary so they can properly prepare. Buckle up, Swifties, because these next few days are going to be jam-packed with content.

Swift’s Midnights promotions have seriously been on another level. After announcing her album at the 2022 VMAs, the singer promoted her record through her Midnights Mayhem With Me TikTok series where she revealed the album’s song titles in one-off videos. Although the series is over, Swift is continuing the fun with her release calendar, called Midnights Manifest.

On Oct. 16, Swift shared the schedule in an Instagram video. The clip shows a journal with a list of important upcoming dates, including the arrival of two new music videos and info about her upcoming television appearances. Buckle up, Swifties, because these next few days are going to be jam-packed with content.

Thursday, Oct. 20: Teaser Trailer

The day before Swift drops Midnights, she’ll release a teaser trailer during the third quarter of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video. She didn’t say what trailer the trailer will tease, but it’s possible it could be her upcoming “Anti-Hero” music video. More on that in a moment.

Friday, Oct. 21: Midnights Album Release

Oct. 21 is going to be a busy day. After Midnights drops at, yes, midnight, Swift will unveil a “special very chaotic surprise” at 3 a.m. ET.

Then, just a few hours later at 8 a.m. ET, she’ll premiere the official music video for “Anti-Hero.” Apparently, there’s going to be a challenge related to her new single because Swift encourages fans to use the hashtag, #TSAntiHeroChallenge with their videos.

Finally, at 8 p.m. ET that night, Swift will release lyric videos for each Midnights song.

Monday, Oct. 24: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Swift didn’t outline weekend events, devoting both Saturday and Sunday to listening to Midnights.

However, on Oct. 24, she’ll appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s unclear whether she’ll be performing, chatting with Jimmy Fallon, or doing both. Hopefully, it’s both.

Tuesday, Oct. 25: Another Midnights Music Video

Yes, Swift is dropping another music video on Oct. 25 at 12 a.m. ET. For what song? Sadly, that still remains a mystery.

Friday, Oct. 28: The Graham Norton Show

Once again, Swift devoted two days (Wednesday and Thursday) of release week to streaming the album.

She will then end her initial Midnights promotions with an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Oct. 28.

Swifties, clear your schedules because you won’t want to miss a thing outlined in the Midnights Manifest.