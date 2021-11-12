Taylor Swift’s album Red was the dawn of a new era for the 11-time Grammy award winning artist back when it was released in 2012. With its edgy and emotional undertones that were brought to life with a much heavier sound than Swift’s previous albums, Red was a revelation that gave Swifties much to talk about. And if you thought Red would remain in the past, think again, because in the year 2021, Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version), proving that the album’s influence is far from over. You may even be playing the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well” on repeat, fully immersing yourself in Swift’s latest work. And if you’re wondering what the lyrics, “twin flame bruise” mean, I’ve got you covered.

Pop culture aficionados may already be somewhat familiar with the words “twin flame.” Megan Fox has recently used the spiritual phrase when describing her feelings toward her partner, Machine Gun Kelly. During an episode of the podcast Give Them Lala... with Randall, Fox said, “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame... Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

While Fox’s interpretation of a twin flame is romantic enough to make anyone swoon, it’s clear that Swift might have something else in mind when mentioning the mystical concept. After all, she also refers to it as a “bruise.” But first, let’s do some more digging into what “twin flame” actually means.

JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

What Is A Twin Flame?

As Megan Fox previously mentioned, a twin flame sounds similar to a soul mate, but it’s actually totally different. According to Tanaaz Chubb of Forever Conscious, a soul mate is someone who is “cut from the same energetic cloth” that you come from. They evoke challenges in your life that help you grow and become the “best version of yourself.” Soul mates can actually be several different people that you meet throughout your life.

A twin flame, on the other hand, cannot be several people; it’s one person. A twin flame is when your “energetic cloth grows so big with love” that it splits in two. While you carry one half of that energy, your twin flame carries the other. Chubb also mentions that you and your twin flame often meet over the course of many lifetimes, making your connection deeply karmic. As you and your twin flame meet reconnect throughout several incarnations, you literally “help expand the consciousness of the planet” together.

What Is The Significance Of The Lyrics “Twin Flame Bruise”?

It’s widely believed that Swift’s song “All Too Well” was written as a nod to her ex Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair dated in 2010, when Swift was 20 and Gyllenhaal was 29, and reportedly broke up just after Swift turned 21 in December. The initial release of “All Too Well” included the lyrics: “You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes / Sipping coffee like you’re on a late night show / But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come / And he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun turning 21,” hinting that Gyllenhaal may have skipped out on Swift’s birthday party. Clearly, “All Too Well” has always been a song about getting your heart broken.

The re-recorded version of “All Too Well” includes the lyrics:

And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? / Just between us, did the love affair maim you, too?

In a song about lovers who part ways on difficult terms, Swift subverts the romantic concept of a “twin flame” by calling it a “twin flame bruise.” A twin flame is traditionally supposed to lead you toward a soulful and energetically enriching experience, not hurt. If Swift initially thought her ex lover was her twin flame and things went south, it would make sense to think of the letdown as a bruise.

While I don’t know exactly what was going on in Swift’s mind when writing these lyrics, I think they certainly speak for themselves.