They may have only started dating a few months ago, but Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s first joint interview is pretty much as over-the-top mushy as it gets. The two have reportedly been an item since meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, but it turns out, Fox had a feeling something would happen between them even before she actually met Kelly. "I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox recalled during their July 22 appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall.

Kelly was just as surprised hearing that as you might be. So much so, that he stopped his reported girlfriend mid-story to ask, "Really?"

"Yeah, because I knew... I could feel that some wild sh*t was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what," she replied. "I just felt it like, deep in my soul that something was going to come from that."

When they finally met on set, Fox's suspicions were confirmed. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she gushed. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away." (More info on twin flames here.)

Of course, Fox cross referenced his birth chart to be sure and it was all there. "I think it was the second day [of filming]. I asked him to come into my trailer for lunch, and I put him through all of this astrology stuff," Fox continued. "I went deep right away. I knew before I even did his chart, I said to him, he has a Pisces moon. I could tell by his energy."

Her approach must have come as a huge relief to Kelly, who admitted he was pretty much sitting around outside his trailer with his fingers crossed wishing she'd make a move. "She would have to get out of her car," he recalled. "There were like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

I don't know about you, but I'm convinced their romance was legit written in the stars.